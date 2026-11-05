2027 Super Bowl Nearly Forced Major Change To Royal Rumble Date

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WWE had an idea to give the 2027 Royal Rumble a boost from the biggest game in American sports, but the company decided against it.

WrestleVotes on Fightful Select was told that WWE held internal discussions about moving the Royal Rumble back two weeks to February 20, 2027. The goal was to ride ESPN’s coverage of its first Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LXI will take place on February 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, with ESPN and ABC carrying the game. It will be the first Super Bowl in ESPN’s network history.

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With ESPN expected to push its upcoming lineup throughout Super Bowl week and on game day, a Royal Rumble six days later would have been in line for heavy promotion. WWE’s premium live events stream on ESPN’s platform in the United States under a deal that started in 2025.

WWE ultimately passed on the idea for two main reasons. The promotional upside was real, but a two-week shift would have scrambled much of WWE’s schedule. Phoenix is also hosting the 2027 NBA All-Star Weekend from February 19 through 21, which would have put the two events on the same weekend in the same area. The All-Star Game itself is set for February 21 at the Phoenix Suns’ home arena.

Super Bowl Hype Was Never Worth Moving the Royal Rumble

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WWE stuck with the original date. The company announced on November 2 that the 40th Royal Rumble will take place on Saturday, February 6, 2027, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, as part of a partnership with the Arizona Sports & Events Alliance.

The Royal Rumble kicks off the road to WrestleMania, and the 2027 calendar has an extra twist. WrestleMania 43 will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in April, marking the first time the event will be held outside of North America. WrestleVotes has reported that WWE is expected to announce WrestleMania dates of April 10 and 11 during the Crown Jewel trip to Riyadh.

Keeping the Royal Rumble on February 6 was the right decision. Super Bowl promotion would have been a nice bonus, but the Royal Rumble already ranks among WWE’s surest draws. It is one of WWE’s biggest shows of the year, and pushing it back would have shortened the road to WrestleMania 43 at a time when WWE is already dealing with the challenges of holding that show overseas. A February 20 Royal Rumble would have left seven weeks between the event and WrestleMania 43’s reported April 10 start, down from nine weeks with the February 6 date, and that is less time to build the biggest matches of the year.

The NBA All-Star conflict also made the move a tough sell. Hotels, arenas and local resources in the Phoenix area would have been stretched with two major events on the same weekend, and WWE would have been competing for attention instead of standing out.

The idea itself still shows how WWE is thinking about its ESPN partnership. WWE wants its shows riding ESPN’s biggest nights, and the next big ESPN event that fits its calendar will be a natural target.