Los Angeles Rams Advised to Pursue Low-Cost Trade to Fill Multiple Roles

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The Los Angeles Rams aren’t quite living up to Super Bowl expectations. But playoff games do not take place in the regular season, where coach Sean McVay’s team enters Week 9 with a 4-4 record. The Rams would be the first to admit this season hasn’t gone according to plan. Injuries to star talents like Myles Garrett and Davante Adams have played key factors.

Yet, as the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline approaches, the question now becomes whether the Rams will be doubling down on their all-in mentality, or take a back seat and let their current roster do the talking the rest of the way. Yet, with Adams still not set to return for another month or so, some would like to see the Rams add another receiver who can help take some pressure off of Puka Nacua to perform, while providing Matthew Stafford with another outlet to rely on.

Of course, the Rams also don’t have much trade capital in the 2027 NFL Draft, with just a second, fourth, fifth, and sixth-round pick in their coffers. That means, any deal Rams general manager Les Snead pursues, likely won’t be a blockbuster this time. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t players out there who can help the Rams rise above .500 and push for a playoff spot.

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Related: 10 Los Angeles Rams WR Replacements After Davante Adams’ Injury

Los Angeles Rams Urged To Swing Trade with New York Jets

New York Jets wide receiver Isaiah Williams (18) catches a pass for a touchdown as the New York Jets play Las Vegas Raiders in a week 8 NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in East Rutherford, NJ.

It’s become apparent that the Rams’ offense just isn’t the same without Adams in the lineup. He’s missed the past two games, and the Rams haven’t topped 200 passing yards in either one. That’s not normal for the reigning NFL MVP.

Thus, if the Rams are seeking a receiver addition before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell calls upon the team to consider trading for Isaiah Williams from the New York Jets. Not only would Williams help provide a boost to the passing game, but the 25-year-old could help on special teams too, where he could take over as a returner too.

“Isaiah Williams isn’t going to be the focal point of the offense, but the 5-foot-10 player out of Illinois did manage 34- and 73-receiving yard games for the Jets earlier this season. Perhaps more importantly, he’s a capable return man who can contribute for the Rams on special teams, meaning he can be active on game days when Adams and Nacua are in the lineup.” Bill Barnwell on Los Angeles Rams WR Trade

Williams is in the midst of a career year with the Jets, recording 12 receptions for 169 yards and two touchdowns. While his production isn’t that of a star, he may be an immediate upgrade over the depth options the Rams have on hand right now.

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