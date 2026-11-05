Rising Star Connected to Jacksonville Jaguars as ‘Luxury Trade Target’

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through eight weeks, it’s pretty clear that the Jacksonville Jaguars are not only just one of the best teams in the AFC, but also the NFL. Coach Liam Coen’s team enters Week 9 boasting a 5-2 record with the NFL’s fifth-ranked scoring offense and Anthony Campanile’s defense ranks second in points allowed. Yet, the latter’s unit just lost two starters due to injury, and now there’s been increased chatter about general manager James Gladstone making a trade before the NFL’s Nov. 10 deadline.

Now that safety Eric Murray and defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton have been lost to season-ending injuries, it’s pretty clear where the Jaguars could use an upgrade. Now, they’ve been linked to a bit of a rising star.

Related: 1 Bold Prediction for Each Game in NFL Week 9, Including Bills-Vikings

Get exclusive sports stories delivered to your inbox. Sign up for our newsletter today.

Jacksonville Jaguars Advised to Chase Moro Ojomo Trade

Oct 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo (97) reacts after a third-down stop against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Even before Hamilton’s Week 8 injury, the Jaguars were a popular pick to add to their defensive interior ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. Yet, now? They’re even more likely to become trade deadline buyers in some form.

On Thursday, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell outlined Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle as the Jaguars’ “luxury trade target” in the next few days. The 25-year-old Ojomo is coming off a career-high six sack season in 2025 but now is in the final year of his contract. Though, the Jaguars may view him as a potential long-term fit, as someone who can generate more pressure from the interior.

“Moro Ojomo could be set to follow Milton Williams’ path toward a big contract in free agency. Ojomo’s path to the starting lineup in Philadelphia has been buried by the presence of Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis, both of whom are on long-term contracts for significant money. But in 740 snaps last season, Ojomo managed six sacks and 12 knockdowns, although he hasn’t been quite as productive as a pass rusher this season. The Jaguars would need to sign the 25-year-old to an extension if they want to make this something more than a short-term option. With Arik Armstead’s contract expiring after the season, though, Ojomo could take the role as the lead interior disruptor for Jacksonville in the long term. He also makes just $2 million over the rest of the season.” Bill Barnwell on Jacksonville Jaguars Trade for Moro Ojomo

Ojomo could not only provide a quick fix to help make up for the loss of Hamilton for the rest of this season, but as Barnwell noted, he could become a long-term replacement for Arik Armstead too. Plus, if Armstead departed in free agency, that would help the team’s compensatory pick formula, which is something Gladstone was fixated on doing last offseason.

More so, Ojomo would provide a boost to an already good Jaguars team, helping improve their chances of doing some damage in the postseason later this year. Considering the Eagles’ season is headed nowhere fast, general manager Howie Roseman may appreciate being able to fetch an extra draft pick or two for Ojomo, who may not be a part of the team’s future with Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis already signed to extensions after their rookie contracts.

Related: 5 NFL Trades That Could Happen Before Week 9, Including Jonathan Taylor to…