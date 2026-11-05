Rumor Opens Door For NY Mets to Trade For 2-Time All-Star With Contract David Stearns Would Love

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With the New York Mets in need of an impact veteran addition to the starting staff, a new rumor offers a proven player with a contract that President David Stearns would actually be okay with for a player over 30.

Despite having the largest payroll in baseball (without deferrals) this past season, the Mets were the league’s biggest disappointment as they finished dead last in the NL East with a 74-88 record. Improvements this offseason are an absolute must.

Before an expected lockout takes hold on Dec. 1, many teams are expected to be aggressive in the early days of the offseason, including the Mets. Their biggest need is upgrading the starting staff behind ace Nolan McLean. That is why the Mets are expected to pursue two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal in free agency this month.

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However, ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel revealed this week that some around the league believe Skubal will either land a long-term deal in the “$325-400 million area” or a short-term pact with a high annual average, “such as three years, $150 million with two opt-outs.” That could be a price Mets decision-makers feel uncomfortable paying for a non-everyday player.

Should the New York Mets make a trade for Nathan Eovaldi?

Sep 26, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

They need to have a long offseason wish list with a variety of options. Well, an interesting one emerged this week. According to Dallas Morning News reporter Evan Grant, “The Texas Rangers are going to search for trade partners for Corey Seager and Jacob deGrom [and] perhaps Nathan Eovaldi” this winter to try to slash payroll so they can improve the roster.

Eovaldi, who turns 37 in February, had a down season in 2026. However, the year before, he posted an 11-3 record with a 1.73 ERA. Up until this season, the two-time All-Star has posted an ERA below 4.00 for six straight years. He has been a reliable middle-of-the-rotation veteran for a while now, and could be that for the Mets next season.

While his age would be a problem for Stearns, the New York executive might consider a trade for Eovaldi because he is only owed $24 million for next season. So if he doesn’t play well, the team can move on from him after next season. Furthermore, to acquire him in a trade, it may not cost as much prospect capital as it would to land bigger names like Seager or deGrom.

In comparison, Eovaldi is only making two million more than Luis Severino, a player with a far less impressive resume than the 15-year veteran.