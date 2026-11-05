NASCAR RUMOR: 2027 Cup Series Rule Change Could Let Teams Run Cars Much Lower

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

NASCAR could be considering a significant change to the Cup Series suspension rules for the 2027 season, potentially giving teams more freedom to lower their cars and adjust their setups.

According to a technical rumour shared by the trusted NASCAR Rumors and Nostalgia account, the Cup Series could do away with the shock-limiter rule in 2027. If the information proves accurate, teams would no longer be restricted by the current limiter system when setting their cars’ ride heights.

The post also suggests that NASCAR could change its inspection procedure. Rather than inspecting the cars on struts, officials would reportedly inspect them on shocks throughout the entire race weekend.

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What would removing the shock limiters mean for Cup teams?

Oct 31, 2026; Martinsville, Virginia, USA; 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick (45) and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe (19) during NASCAR Cup Series Practice and Qualifying at Martinsville Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Greg Atkins-Imagn Images

The shock limiters play an important role in the Next Gen car’s suspension setup. NASCAR Cup teams use spec shocks, with internal limiters designed to prevent the cars from bottoming out and damaging their underbodies.

However, teams have continued to look for ways to run their cars as low as possible. The closer the car’s underbody and rear diffuser are to the track, the greater the potential aerodynamic advantage.

That creates a difficult balancing act. Teams want to maximise aerodynamic performance, but pushing the car too low can expose the underside to damage.

A 2025 report by Motorsport.com explained how the internal shock limiters can affect the loads transferred through the suspension and tyres when the car reaches the limit of its shock travel. The same report noted that teams were aggressively adjusting suspension settings in an effort to find performance at Phoenix.

The idea of changing the shock rules is not entirely new

There has already been discussion within the NASCAR garage about giving teams more freedom under the Next Gen rules.

In 2025, NASCAR president Steve O’Donnell spoke about the possibility of opening up certain areas of the car to encourage innovation. Suspension and shocks were among the subjects raised.

Hendrick Motorsports crew chief Rudy Fugle was also in favour of allowing more freedom. He explained that teams had developed their setups around the shock limiters and that opening up the rules could give engineers more opportunities to experiment.

That makes the latest rumour particularly interesting. It suggests that NASCAR could be considering a change in an area that crew chiefs have previously identified as restrictive.

Could the change create new technical challenges?

Allowing teams to run their cars lower could lead to more aggressive setups, but it could also increase the risk of underbody damage.

As the stockcarrn post explains, a car that runs too low during practice or qualifying could damage components underneath the chassis. That damage might not be easily repaired before Sunday’s race.

The post specifically mentions the possibility of damaging the left-side rocker box or scraping away diffuser strakes. Under the rumoured approach, teams could potentially be left dealing with those consequences rather than simply repairing the damage before the race.

However, the proposed inspection changes and the removal of the shock-limiter rule have not been officially confirmed by NASCAR as of November 5.

For now, this remains a technical rumour rather than an announced 2027 regulation.