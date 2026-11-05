MAJOR Update on WrestleMania 43 Date Announcement

WWE

WWE may be ready to put official dates on WrestleMania 43.

According to WrestleVotes on Fightful Select, people they spoke with expect WWE to make the WrestleMania 43 dates official during its trip to Riyadh for Crown Jewel on November 7. A source said the assumed dates are April 10 and 11, 2027. The announcement could be pushed back because of the conflict in the region, but the expectation is that WWE will still announce the dates at the show.

WWE announced in September 2025 that WrestleMania 43 would take place in Riyadh, making it the first WrestleMania to be held outside North America. WWE later said the two-night event would take place in April 2027, but it has not announced exact dates or a venue. Those dates line up with earlier reports.

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Announcing the dates at Crown Jewel would make sense. The show takes place in Riyadh, and WWE has used its Saudi Arabia events to promote its partnership with the country for years. Announcing the dates for its first Saudi WrestleMania in front of a Riyadh crowd is the obvious play.

The timing is complicated, though. Tensions in the Middle East, including a missile attack on King Khalid International Airport that killed 12 people, have raised concerns about the trip to Riyadh. WWE moved Crown Jewel from a temporary outdoor arena to The Venue, an indoor location, and Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that the change was made for safety reasons. Meltzer also said some talent do not want to make the trip, though he added that no one has pulled out of the show.

WWE needs to lock in these dates. WrestleMania is usually announced well in advance so fans can plan travel, and a show in Saudi Arabia will require more planning than most. Fans from the United States, Europe, and elsewhere will have to arrange international flights and hotels, and every week without official dates makes that harder.

Making the announcement at Crown Jewel would also send a message. With concerns about safety in the region, WWE announcing WrestleMania 43 dates from Riyadh would show that the company is fully committed to the event. That could ease some worries, even if it does not answer every question fans and talent have about the trip.

If WWE holds off, it would be the first real sign that the conflict is affecting its plans for WrestleMania 43. That makes the Crown Jewel broadcast worth watching for more than just the matches.