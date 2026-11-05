WWE Incentivizing Staff To Take Uncomfortable Trip To Saudi Arabia For Crown Jewel?

WWE

WWE is offering some of its workers extra money to make the trip to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel.

WrestleVotes on Fightful Select learned from a source that WWE is offering crew members additional hazard pay to travel to Riyadh for the November 7 show. WWE doesn’t typically sweeten standard crew assignments that way. Two WWE employees put the offer at $3,000. Even with the extra money on the table, several crew members have chosen not to make the trip.

Hazard pay is a bonus meant to offset the risk or hardship of a job.

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The offer comes as tensions in the Middle East have raised concerns about the trip. A missile attack hit King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, killing 12 people and injuring hundreds. WWE has since moved Crown Jewel from a temporary outdoor arena to The Venue, an indoor location in Riyadh. Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that the change was made for safety reasons.

The concerns have reached the roster as well. Meltzer said there is talent that does not want to make the trip, and Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp has reported the same. Meltzer also said no one has refused to go, and in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he wrote that one top star was told declining to travel was “something very much not being encouraged.”

“Look, Roman’s going, and if Roman’s going, ain’t nobody saying no,” Meltzer said.

Meltzer also shot down rumors that CM Punk and Kevin Owens refused to work the show. Their No Holds Barred match is set for SmackDown the night before, and Meltzer said it was never planned for Crown Jewel.

Crown Jewel Hazard Pay Can’t Buy Peace of Mind

Apr 6, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; WWE CCO Triple H during Wrestlemania XL Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The hazard pay shows WWE knows the concerns about this trip are real. The company does not normally offer extra money for standard crew work, and offering it now signals that WWE sees this trip as different from a typical international tour.

The crew members who stayed home made a call no bonus could make for them. Talent are under contract and, according to Meltzer, are not being encouraged to stay home, but crew members appear to have more freedom to say no. The fact that several of them passed on the extra pay shows how real the fear is behind the scenes.

With WrestleMania 43 also set for Riyadh, this will not be the last time WWE faces these questions. If tensions in the region continue, the company will need a clear plan for convincing its crew the trip is safe, and extra pay alone may not be enough.