Demidov’s Agent Explains Injury Complication, Canadiens Salary Cap Structure

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All things considered, it’s fair to suggest the Montreal Canadiens were gifted an impressive talent when Ivan Demidov fell to fifth overall at the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

Aside from first-overall pick Macklin Celebrini, no other prospect from that class has been more productive than the young Hab, who has recorded 21 goals and 45 assists in 86 career games.

An early-season injury has sidelined Demidov, however, and the recovery is taking considerably longer than originally expected. On October 6, the Canadiens indicated that his lower-body injury would keep him out for two to four weeks.

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Four weeks later, it is clear Demidov is still not ready to return, and the situation is complicated by the scarcity of updates from the organization.

Demidov’s agent, Dan Milstein, discussed the situation on the Daily Faceoff podcast, revealing that the problem began in the preseason when the 20-year-old winger injured his ankle. According to Milstein, Demidov will likely miss the majority of November’s games.

“Ivan is getting ready, probably a few more weeks or so, but we’ll see him back in the lineup,” explained Milstein, one of the most powerful agents in the sports landscape. “Unfortunately, he had a fractured ankle in the preseason, and it was bothering him, but he continued playing for the two games.

“I saw him after the first game of the season in Toronto, and he walked up to me and said, ‘Something is bothering me, something is not right.’ And then he goes off and plays the second game. And so, we did an MRI.”

Given Montreal’s imperfect injury history, some may be quick to fault the organization for failing to identify Demidov’s issue sooner. While it is true the Canadiens have missed injuries in the past that led to prolonged absences, medical staff can only intervene if a player reports a problem or if the issue is obvious on the ice.

That does not appear to have been the case with Demidov. Reading between the lines, it seems the young forward, like many hockey players before him, tried to play through the pain in the hope of avoiding any missed time.

“A year ago I had the same issue issue with Artyom Levshunov in Chicago,” explained Milstein. “Those young kids, they just play through pain. And so, we realized two weeks later, that he had an issue that needed medical attention. So, hopefully Ivan will be back on the ice in a very short while, and he’ll help the Montreal Canadiens start winning some games.”

Ah, to be young again.

This is familiar territory for the Canadiens. One of their most tenacious players in recent history, Brendan Gallagher, long had a habit of concealing injuries from the team, which often resulted in extra missed time and added strain on his frequently injured hand.

For these athletes it is often a matter of pride, even when it ultimately costs them. Hopefully Demidov has learned an important lesson about listening to his body.

Ivan Demidov Contract Extension

Milstein, who never shies away from interesting topics, also discussed the deal his client signed with the Canadiens: an eight-year, $73.2 million contract extension agreed to on July 1, 2026.

“Basically Kent [Hughes] called, they wanted to get a deal done,” explained Milstein. “I didn’t necessarily like the number, even at the time, before the offer sheet and everything else, but, Ivan wanted to get a deal done.”

Milstein was referring to the offer sheet signed by Anaheim Ducks star Leo Carlsson, a five-year, $80 million contract tendered by the Philadelphia Flyers. The Ducks eventually matched the deal, which carried a $16 million annual average value (AAV).

While many young star players were determined to secure the richest contracts possible, Demidov focused more on the bigger picture, much to the Canadiens’ benefit.

“His instruction to me was that he wants a contract for the next eight or nine years. And while, he is going to be the highest paid player, he didn’t want to be the highest paid player by a mile. So, in the end, we signed a deal, $9.15 million dollars, it was put together in a matter of a week, or a week and a half.”

Milstein added that Demidov would still accept the same deal if it were offered today and that he remains extremely happy with his situation in Montreal, with an eye toward eventually adding more talent to the roster.

“I asked him again about redoing it again, and he said he’d take the same deal. They have a great thing going in Montreal, and perhaps there’s room for one or two more superstars with the structure of contracts they have. Winning is the most important thing.”

Before anyone assumes Milstein was referring to another high-profile client, superstar Nikita Kucherov, it’s important to note that he was speaking in generalities, even though Kucherov would make an intriguing target for a team like the Habs.

“There are other great players who could be going to Montreal,” said a smiling Milstein, “Or wherever they may be going. I don’t want Toronto fans getting on my case. Or Winnipeg fans. Or Calgary fans.

“That said, the team built by Kent, he’s done a great job putting the team together in a very short period of time. Obviously, they got lucky, Ivan Demidov should have never been the fifth overall pick, but that’s a topic for a different conversation.”