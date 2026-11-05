NFL Insiders Discuss ‘Shocking’ San Francisco 49ers Trade Idea Involving All-Pro

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Leading up to the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline, the San Francisco 49ers are still being looked at as a team that could swing another deal. Of course, 49ers general manager John Lynch already added to the roster by trading a fourth-round pick to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for DeForest Buckner. But there’s a sense that the 6-1 49ers might not be done.

Interestingly enough, the latest 49ers trade rumor connects them to another All-Pro, but this time it’s at a position that’s already filled.

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Could the San Francisco 49ers Trade for Jonathan Taylor?

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in Week 6.

Back in 2022, the 49ers paid a heavy price to trade for a First-Team All-Pro running back, trading a second, third, and fourth-round pick, plus a future fifth in exchange for Christian McCaffrey. Now four years later, could the 49ers’ front office be mulling a trade for another First-Team All-Pro RB?

On Thursday’s edition of “PFT Live” Mike Florio and former NFL QB Chris Simms discussed the topic of Taylor’s trade market. According to Simms, some around the league have asked him whether the 49ers have any interest in trading for Taylor. Simms and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan are good friends, so those inside league circles often wonder whether the NBC analyst has the inside scoop.

“I’ve had a lot of people, insiders people from organizations text me, saying, ‘hey is your boy, do you think he’ll trade for Jonathan Taylor?’ Which, I have no idea about. But that conversation, people within the NFL certainly think there’s a possibility there, which would be shocking to me.” Chris Simms on Jonathan Taylor Trade Rumors

Like Taylor, McCaffrey is signed through the 2028 season, yet, CMC is also 30 years old. Yet, as Simms suggested, it would come as a “shock” if the 49ers once again ponied up and paid the price to trade for the top running back on the market. Yet, the 49ers clearly value having an excellent running game, and a 1-2 punch featuring McCaffrey and Taylor would definitely be the best in the NFL.

Still, that doesn’t mean the 49ers will be the team that outbids others in pursuit of Taylor. Then again, it’s possible none of the teams meets the Colts asking price, which is believed to be similar to what the Carolina Panthers once got to trade McCaffrey.

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