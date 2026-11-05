Rumor Makes NY Giants Trading For Derrick Henry Instead of Jonathan Taylor More Realistic Before Deadline

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the New York Giants are reportedly among the teams pursuing a Jonathan Taylor trade, a new rumor adds more steam to the idea that Derrick Henry is the more realistic acquisition before next week’s NFL trade deadline.

The Giants are a team to watch over the next week. Heading into the Week 9 NFL schedule, they own a 4-2-1 record and sit atop the NFC East standings. A year ago, they were 2-5 and mentioned as potential sellers before the deadline. Now they have reasons to shop for upgrades to make a serious run at the division title in the second half.

The rumblings around the team claim that, along with improving the interior of their defensive line, upgrading the backfield is a goal for the front office before Nov. 10. And according to reports over the weekend, the Giants are competing with the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, Cincinnati Bengals, and Denver Broncos in the ongoing Taylor sweepstakes.

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Although ESPN’s Dan Graziano boldly claimed this week, “I would guess [Taylor] gets traded, and I wouldn’t be at all surprised if it was the Giants who made that move” the reported asking price is a second-round pick and more, and that could rise if teams are desperate to add the three-time Pro Bowler.

That is why the Giants must have alternative options on their wish list. Well, a new report from Jason La Canfora makes a move for the Baltimore Ravens RB more reasonable than his Indianapolis Colts counterpart.

Derrick Henry trade may only cost New York Giants a third-round pick

Oct 11, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

According to the NFL insider, while some around the league believe Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta would be very hesitant to trade the five-time Pro Bowler, various executives “believe it is the only cogent path to start digging out of a massive roster, payroll, and salary cap hole and begin playing the youngsters on the roster.”

Furthermore, one general manager told La Canfora that DeCosta “could definitely get something for Henry, absolutely.” What would that something be exactly? With Henry having one more season left on his contract, “multiple executives” told the NFL insider that “the Ravens could get third-round value for Henry.”

The Giants don’t have a fifth-round pick in 2027, and their fourth-rounder is a compensatory. However, they do have a third-rounder. They could offer a third-rounder in 2027 and a future Day 3 pick to sweeten the pot. Or to try to blow the competition away, they could offer their second-round pick in 2027.

DeCosta has to be willing to trade Henry first. However, Giants head coach John Harbaugh saw the value in the 32-year-old two years ago and pushed Baltimore to trade for him. He could see that same value now and get his old team on the phone to persuade them to make a deal over the next week. On paper, Henry should cost less than Taylor in draft assets and has lower financial obligations after this season.