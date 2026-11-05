8 Good NY Mets Alternatives To Giving Tarik Skubal a Record Contract, Including Sandy Alcantara

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The 2026 season is mercifully in the rearview and now the New York Mets can turn their focus to improving their roster after a miserable last year and half that included a historic collapse to end the 2025 season.

With a lockout expected to start on Dec. 1, many are predicting a lot of activity around the league before new payroll rules are implented from a new collective bargainning agreement. Once free agency opens, the Mets will reportedly be in on the top player available this winter, two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal.

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel, revealed this week that some around the league believe he will either land a long-term deal in the “$325-400 million area” or a short-term pact with a high annual average, “such as three years, $150 million with two opt-outs.” That could be a price the Mets decision-makers feel uncomfortable paying for a non-everyday player.

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So, it is very possible that Skubal takes his talents elsewhere in free agency or New York passes on the asking price. With that in mind, let’s take a look at some worthwhile alternative options to the the two-time All-Star that the Mets could or should target this offseason.

Joe Ryan, Minnesota Twins

Sep 19, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan (41) pitches during the second inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

In a surprising move this week, the Minnesota Twins declined their mutual option for pitcher Joe Ryan. Although he finished the season with a 4.60 ERA, Ryan is a two-time All-Star and is in the middle of his prime at 30 years old. A starting staff led by Ryan and Nolan McLean would be a good reason for hope of a far more competitive year in 2027.

Michael King, San Diego Padres

Oct 6, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King (34) celebrates after the game against the Milwaukee Brewers in game three of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

While many Mets fans hope the team gets Skubal, it’s unlikely because of how much money they already have invested in other players. However, they could still go shopping in the second tier of free-agent pitchers, and San Diego Padres starter Michael King will be an option.

He has been a borderline All-Star for much of the last six seasons, and he should intrigue the club because he can handle the Gotham spotlight after having success with the New York Yankees early in his career. Furthermore, this fall he showed he can also handle the pressure of playoff baseball after some stellar performances.

Sandy Alcantara, Miami Marlins

Sep 23, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) celebrates after defeating the Chicago Cubs after the ninth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

There have been rumors for years about the Miami Marlins possibly trading 2022 Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara. Yet, four years later he remains in South Beach. The belief around the game the last two years is that they held on to him because they wanted to see him improve his trade value after Tommy John surgery two years ago.

Well, he did that last season when he posted 13 wins and a 3.87. While he hasn’t gotten back to his elite form yet, he is still a good pitcher and is making a reasonable $21 million in the final year of his contract next season. While he won’t be cheap, the Mets could get a big season from Alcantara as he looks to further boost his value for a jump into free agency next year.

Sonny Gray, Boston Red Sox

Sep 23, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Sonny Gray (54) delivers a pitch against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

While some thought age had finally come for Sonny Gray in 2025, he stunned the game by having the best season of his career in 2026 at 36 years old. This year he posted an 18-5 record with a 2.72 ERA for the Boston Red Sox.

Although his age might be a problem for Mets president David Stearns, adding Gray on a short-term deal with a high annual average can’t be ruled out. And he would certainly make their rotation better.

Casey Mize, Detroit Tigers & San Diego Padres

Sep 8, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Casey Mize (32) delivers during the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Casey Mize was unsurprisingly in the shadow of Skubal during their seasons together with the Detroit Tigers. However, for much of the last two seasons, he has been a very good pitcher. Yes, he struggled mightily after being traded to the Padres in August. However, in 2025, he was an All-Star with a 14-6 record and 3.87 ERA. Then, in his first 16 starts this season, he had a 2.70 ERA.

At just 29 years old, Mize is a name to keep an eye on because of his upside and the more reasonable price range he will have in free agency.

Hiromi Itoh, Nippon-Ham Fighters

Mar 14, 2026; Miami, FL, United States; Japan pitcher Hiromi Itoh (14) delivers a pitch against Venezuela in the sixth inning during a quarterfinal game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Along with infielder Teruaki Sato, another Japanese import that could be on the Mets’ radar this offseason is six-year veteran Hiromi Itoh.

The 29-year-old posted a 3.44 ERA in 172.2 innings for the Nippon-Ham Fighters in 2026. He has a seven-pitch arsenal, and his fastball can hit as high as 96 mph. He used it to win the Sawamura Award, which is similar to MLB’s Cy Young Award.

Carlos Rodon, New York Yankees

Sep 22, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (55) pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Certain things need to happen first before this can be a possibility, but Kiley McDaniel also reported this week that the New York Yankees “are thinking about” getting into the Skubal pursuit. And if they were to win the chase, they would then “trade from their pitching stockpile” to address other issues.

If that happened, the player they would likely move is three-time All-Star Carlos Rodon. While he was limited to 16 starts this year, he still went 7-3 with a 2.67 ERA. Furthermore, he has a contract that President David Stearns would like, with just two years and $55 million left on the deal.

Clay Holmes, New York Mets & Chicago Cubs

Aug 25, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Clay Holmes against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Although it is not the sexiest option, it is very possible that the Mets reunite with Clay Holmes after sending him to the Chicago Cubs before the trade deadline. New York knows he can be an impact player under the NYC spotlight. So that might make Stearns more willing to give him a multi-year pact despite the fact that he will be 34 to begin the new season.