Embarrassing NY Jets Story Emerges on ‘Bubble Guts’ Inducing Cheapness of Owner Woody Johnson

Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A story about the cheapness of New York Jets owner Woody Johnson, that is equal parts embarrassing and hilarious, emerged this week.

To be a Jets fan is to know suffering. After moving over from the AFL to the NFL in 1960, it only took nine seasons for the franchise to win its first league championship. However, no one expected that would be the only one that they would get for the next 57 years.

While the fanbase has endured a lot of losing seasons during the brand’s existence, when Johnson purchased the team in 2000, it seemed like it might be the dawn of a new and positive era for the Jets. In his first 11 seasons as owner, the team reached the playoffs six times, including back-to-back trips to the AFC Championship Game in 2009 and 2010.

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However, since that high point, it has been pure misery to be a fan because the team has not tasted playoff football ever since. And with New York owning a 2-6 record this season, their playoff drought will hit a 16th straight year in 2026.

The Jets have certainly had some bad coaches and general managers during that time. But those individuals were all hired and signed off on by Johnson. That is why many Jets fans believe he is the biggest reason why they have to endure losing seasons, after losing seasons with him as the team’s owner.

Furthermore, various stories about how he runs the organization — including letting his teenage sons sit in on front office meetings— are part of why Jets fans wish for a world where Johnson isn’t the owner of their favorite NFL team. Well, they got another reason this week.

New York Jets veteran would get ‘bubble guts’ during practice after team slashed food budget at their facility

In a conversation with the New York Post this week, former Jets receiver Allen Lazard revealed a story about finding out during one of the three seasons he spent with the franchise that the team allegedly slashed a million dollars from the budget used to feed athletes and staff at team facilities. And the difference showed in the revised culinary options.

“You can’t downsize in quantity because the same amount of people in their need to eat. That means you downsize in quality,” he said. “So I ended up having to get a chef in New York because I couldn’t eat the food at the facility. It would hurt my stomach. I would be in practice having bubble guts.

When it was jokingly suggested that Jets players and staff were being fed Sloppy Joes, Lazard responded by saying that would have been better than what they were getting.

In the end, Johnson can do whatever he wants with the money he puts into the franchise he owns. However, the goal should be to get the best out of the players he is paying millions to. Including giving them the best food to fuel them during practice and before games. But it seems that Johnson was more worried about his bottom line than the performance of his players and staff.