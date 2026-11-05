New Rumor Suggests NY Giants Being Forced To Wait on Jonathan Taylor Trade Until Specific Date

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the New York Giants are able to complete a blockbuster trade for Jonathan Taylor, a new report suggests it will have to wait until just before next week’s NFL trade deadline.

This will be an interesting next few days for the Giants. Heading into Sunday’s NFL schedule, they own a 4-2-1 record and sit atop the NFC East standings. A year ago, they were 2-5 and considered potential sellers before the deadline. Now they can have reasons to shop for upgrades to make a serious run at the division title in the second half.

The word around the team is that improving the running back room is one of the front office’s priorities before Nov. 10. And according to reports over the weekend, the Giants are competing with teams like the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos in the ongoing Taylor sweepstakes.

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In a trade deadline report this week, ESPN’s Dan Graziano boldly claimed, “I would guess [Taylor] gets traded, and I wouldn’t be at all surprised if it was the Giants who made that move.” That is certainly a promising view on Big Blue’s chances of acquiring the three-time Pro Bowler. However, if New York can get the deal across the finish line, it won’t happen until next week.

Indianapolis Colts holding off on Jonathan Taylor trade until right before the Nov. 10 deadline

Oct 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes the ball against the Minnesota Vikings in the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

“The belief around the league is that, barring an offer that blows them away, Indianapolis plans to wait until after Sunday’s game vs. the Dallas Cowboys before revisiting the offers on the table and making the trades that make sense on Monday and Tuesday ahead of the deadline,” Jordan Schultz reports.

Reports over the last couple of weeks suggest the Indianapolis Colts want a second-round pick and more in a trade for Taylor. That price could go up if teams are desperate enough to add the 27-year-old still under contract for two more seasons.

According to a previous report from Schultz, a major hurdle for New York to make trades before the deadline is “that the Giants don’t have a 4th- or 5th-round pick in 2027.” They gave up their fifth-rounder in September’s JJ McCarthy trade, and their fourth in a deal with the Cleveland Browns last year.