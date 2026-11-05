Rumored Dallas Cowboys Trade For Josh Sweat Being Held Up By a ‘Scared’ GM?

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A new report reveals the specific hold-up in a long-rumored trade that would send veteran pass rusher Josh Sweat to the Dallas Cowboys before the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline.

After a stunning loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, the 3-5 Cowboys are at a crossroads. While many NFL pundits have doubts about the first-place New York Giants, it is hard to take Dallas seriously when their defense is giving up the sixth-most points in the league each week (26.6).

Improving the pass rush has reportedly been general manager/owner Jerry Jones’ top priority before next week’s trade deadline. And the player most linked to the Cowboys in recent weeks is Sweat. Especially since the 29-year-old requested a trade from Arizona earlier this year, and the 3-5 Cardinals are expected to be sellers before the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

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However, while the move seems like a good fit for both sides, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on Tuesday that “Multiple teams would have interest in Sweat, but the asking price is believed to be high.” Furthermore, “Arizona has given the impression they’re fine keeping him.”

Arizona Cardinals general manager ‘scared’ to trade Josh Sweat?

Oct 11, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) against the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Well, in a follow-up report from Jason La Canfora, the NFL insider offered up new details on the reasoning behind the alleged high asking price from Cards GM Monti Ossenfort.

“The guy running the show there is scared,” a rival GM told La Canfora on Thursday (via Casino Guru). “He’s afraid he’s going to look bad and not get enough back.”

Ossenfort took over his position before the 2023 season, and he has had a rough go of it as the Cards GM. Over his four seasons overseeing the roster, Arizona owns an 18-41 record.

He is absolutely feeling pressure because he may not be around much longer. So, his best chance at holding on to his job would be by getting a strong draft pick return in potential trades to show ownership there is upside in the team after this season.