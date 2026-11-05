NFL Exec Urges Chicago Bears To Be Like LA Rams & ‘Go For It All’ In Trade For Specific Star

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After making one of the biggest trades before next week’s deadline, an NFL executive believes the Chicago Bears must be like the Los Angeles Rams and mortgage more draft picks for another veteran star.

The Bears have little to complain about heading into the Week 9 NFL schedule. Despite top star Caleb Williams missing three games this season, Chicago owns a 6-2 record after winning five of their last six. They also own a top 10 level offense and defense in the league. However, there is one problem: they are in the NFC North.

Despite their strong start, they sit in second place because they are in the same division as the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings. Furthermore, the 5-2 Detroit Lions and 5-3 Green Bay Packers are nipping at their heels from behind. If Chicago wants to get a couple of home games in the playoffs, they need to win the North. So they need to add more talent.

Get exclusive sports stories delivered to your inbox. Sign up for our newsletter today.

They did that last week when they made a bold trade that sent two first-round picks to the Tennessee Titans for four-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. It is the sort of big move that would be enough for most teams before the deadline. Well, one personnel executive believes the Bears should push further.

“At this point, wouldn’t you just keep going?” a longtime personnel exec told NFL insider Jason La Canfora (via Casino Guru). “Like, if you want to be the Rams (alluding to their ‘F Dem Picks’ mentality), don’t you trade a 3rd or 4th or whatever and go for it all.”

Chicago Bears trade for Khalil Mack being held up by Las Vegas Raiders?

Nov 1, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If the Bears did “go for it all” and make another notable trade before Nov. 10, who could they target? Reports over the last couple of weeks have linked the team to a reunion with former star Khalil Mack. Yet, the 0-7 Los Angeles Chargers continue to suggest they are not ready to be sellers yet.

However, one general manager told La Canfora, “They have to move him. There’s no reason not to.” Interestingly enough, the NFL insider claimed in the same report that multiple personnel executives told him that the trade market on defensive ends and linebackers is being held up by the Las Vegas Raiders.

“The Raiders are holding the cards here with Maxx Crosby being the top edge rusher potentially available, and that’s holding up the trade market for DE/OLBs,” La Canfora wrote.

So, if the Bears were to make a trade for Mack, it would come either after Las Vegas moves the star pass rusher or makes it clear to rival teams he is off limits.