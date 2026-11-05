The Miz Reveals If WWE Retirement Is Under Consideration as He Nears 50

The Miz has been a part of the WWE roster for two decades and is credited as one of the most accomplished veterans of all time. He is still at the top of his game when most of his peers, like John Cena, have taken retirement from in-ring competition. Despite being 46 years old, he has no plans to call it a career any time soon.

In a recent interview with Z100 New York, The Miz was asked if retirement had crossed his mind. The former two-time WWE Champion said that he still felt good while performing in the ring and did not feel slow or sluggish. Therefore, being able to perform at the top level is a major reason that he has not contemplated retirement.

The Miz on retirement: ‘I still feel good man’

“I still feel good, man. Like, if I started feeling aching and pain and my energy was low, I don’t feel that right now,” he said. “I’m 46 years old, and I still feel very, very good in the ring. Like, when I’m in the ring, you know when you’re feeling slow? I don’t feel slow or sluggish. I feel as good as I’ve ever felt.” Get exclusive sports stories delivered to your inbox. Sign up for our newsletter today.

The Miz debuted for WWE as part of the 2006 Tough Enough and later signed to their roster. He began his tenure as a tag team wrestler and then transitioned into a singles performer. With his brash on-screen personality, impressive promo skills, and in-ring style, the must-see WWE superstar has achieved major accolades, multiple titles, and carved out a Hall of Fame-worthy career. Even today, he is still part of the active roster and is helping elevate the talent of this generation, such as Kit Wilson, Damian Priest, and Danhausen.

At the same time, The Miz has been absent from WWE television for a while. With the former WWE Champion continuing to move ahead as an in-ring performer, we will have to wait and see when he resurfaces on WWE TV.