Carolina Hurricanes Game 18: Lines, Notes, Goalies, and How to Watch vs. Islanders

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In just two more games, the Carolina Hurricanes will travel to Helsinki, Finland, for the NHL Global Series against the Seattle Kraken – but first, they will face the New York Islanders in UBS Arena Thursday night.

The game is scheduled for 7:00 PM EST.

In the Hurricanes’ last game, they were handed their first regulation loss since October 18th’s game against the Calgary Flames, as they were defeated 4-1 by the Nashville Predators. It was a flat game for the Hurricanes, with some notable sloppiness in puck management. You can read all about the loss to the Predators here!

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As for the Islanders, they will be coming off a break – a massive one – with their last game having been Halloween against the Edmonton Oilers, where they lost 4-0. Meanwhile, their season overall has been pretty decent, going 5-3-2 in their last 10 games, with a .571 points percentage.

In the Crease

With Pyotr Kochetkov’s 10-game winning streak having come to an end Tuesday night, the Hurricanes may give Brandon Bussi the start against the Islanders. He’s also had great games against the Islanders, winning all three in his career.

This season, Kochetkov’s goals against average is 3.27, with a save percentage of .865.

Meanwhile, the Islanders have mostly leaned on Ilya Sorokin, who has taken the crease in 10 of their 14 games this season. With such a long break between games, it is most likely they will play him once again.

This season, Sorokin’s goals against average is 2.41, with a save percentage of .911.

Projected Carolina Hurricanes Lines

Lines can change before puck drop, so check the Hurricanes lines and starting goalie tonight for the latest.

William Carrier – Sebastian Aho – Andrei Svechnikov

Nikolaj Ehlers – Logan Stankoven – Jackson Blake

Jordan Martinook – Mark Jankowski – Seth Jarvis

Eric Robinson – Jesperi Kotkaniemi – Nicolas Deslauriers

Defense

Jaccob Slavin – Jalen Chatfield

K’Andre Miller – Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere – Juuso Valimaki

Goaltenders

Pyotr Kochetkov / Brandon Bussi

Projected New York Islanders Lines

Simon Holmstrom – Bo Horvat – Kyle Palmieri

Casey Cizikas – Brayden Schenn – Victor Eklund

Ondrej Palat – Jean-Gabriel Pageau – Anthony Duclair

Kyle MacLean – Mitchell Chaffee – Emil Heineman

Defense

Adam Pelech – Matthew Schaefer

Logan Stanley – Tony DeAngelo

Matthew Kessel – Scott Mayfield

Goaltenders

Ilya Sorokin / Semyon Varlamov

Special Teams

Carolina Hurricanes power play: 23.3% (12th, down two spots from previous game)

Carolina Hurricanes penalty kill: 83.9% (8th, up one spot from previous game)

New York Islanders power play: 15.9% (29th)

New York Islanders penalty kill: 86.0% (5th)

Hurricanes Game Notes

For the two-game road trip, Taylor Hall joined the team. While he didn’t play in Tuesday’s game, he may hop into the lineup for Thursday’s game against the New York Islanders.

Nikolaj Ehlers’ six-game point streak (and Andrei Svechnikov’s two-game roughing penalty streak) both ended in Tuesday’s loss to the Predators.

Kochetkov’s historic 10-game winning-streak came to an end, but on the bright side, he has the franchise record for most consecutive wins by a goaltender, while remaining tied in second place (with Carey Price) for longest season-opening winning streak by a goaltender in NHL history.

How To Watch

TV: ESPN+

Streaming: Hulu, Disney+

Radio: 99.9 The Fan

See the full Hurricanes schedule and TV listings.