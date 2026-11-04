Habs Daily: Kucherov Trade Rumours, Hage Dominance, Demidov Injury, Lambert Waivers, Mittelstadt Excellence

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Here are the Montreal Canadiens and NHL news items you may have missed on Tuesday.

Montreal Canadiens News

Nikita Kucherov has been linked to the Canadiens by several hockey insiders. With that in mind, we decided to take a deep dive into the subject, evaluating Kucherov’s potential impact with the team, as well as the odds that a trade will eventually pan out. There are a lot of moving pieces in play, but there’s no doubt Kucherov ranks as one of the best players in the league. [Kucherov And The Canadiens: Breaking Down Recent Trade Rumours]

There was some very encouraging news in the prospect department, as rookie defenceman Luke Mittelstadt, who leads the entire AHL in scoring with 16 points in 11 games, was named the Rookie of the Month.

In addition, prospect Michael Hage, who leads the entire NCAA in scoring with 19 points in 9 games, was named the Big 10’s Player of the Week.

Injured forward Ivan Demidov was spotted wearing a walking boot on Tuesday, but he was also captured skating without gear, in a video that was later deleted, but not before a few people saved it.

Another day, another impressive statistic from phenom Lane Hutson.

The Habs endured one of the most notable collapses in NHL history, as they allowed the Winnipeg Jets to score four goals in a little over two minutes, before eventually losing 5-4 in overtime. Prior to the shambolic collapse, Jacob Fowler was playing quite well, but his team clearly let him down in the final stretch . [ Canadiens Highlights: Habs Drop Point In Shambolic Third Period Collapse ]

] The goal is not to blame Tuesday night’s frustrating loss on the referees, but it should be noted they ignored a clear-cut slewfoot on Florian Xhekaj, which resulted in a powerplay for the Jets, and the start of the comeback. The Xhekaj brothers are no saints, but a slewfoot is one of the dirtiest plays in the NHL, and must be penalized accordingly.

Speaking of the Xhekajs, they assisted on Owen Beck’s goals, joining an impressive list of siblings who have played together in the NHL.

The Jets made a surprising decision on Tuesday, placing 2022 first-round pick Brad Lambert on waivers. He’s a centre with decent size, which will certainly attract some suitors, especially since he can be acquired for free. It’s doubtful he makes it to the Canadiens before another team makes a claim, and while it may seem like a lost opportunity, it’s fair to say he’s struggled to dominate at the AHL level, and has not been able to make an impact while playing in the NHL.

ICYMI: One of the players who has stepped up in Suzuki’s absence is defenceman Kaiden Guhle. He has stabilized the blue line, absorbing difficult and crucial minutes in the process. As long as he can stay healthy, Guhle will be a key cog in the Canadiens’ defensive wheel. [A Healthy Guhle Is The Canadiens’ Missing Piece On Defence]

Sportsnaut Network

The Canadiens were ranked No. 5 in the inaugural edition of the NHL Power Rankings. [NHL]

Hockey’s worst-kept secret was finally revealed Monday, when the NHL released the “Hometown Remix” jerseys for all 32 teams. For Islanders fans, it marked the third coming of the divisive Fisherman. [New York Islanders]

Through 14 games of his record season in 2022-23, Dougie Hamilton had three goals. Luke Hughes has five, all at even strength, and he’s on pace for 29 at a position where nobody in New Jersey Devils history has scored more than 22. [New Jersey Devils]

Goals weren’t coming in bunches — or even in trickles — by either team for most of the game Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena. [Pittsburgh Penguins]