    Key Cincinnati Bengals starter suffers extremely rare NFL injury in Week 7 win

    By Andrew Buller-Russ,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VVFqf_0wFqapHx00

    After losing their first three games of the season, the Cincinnati Bengals needed a win in the worst way on Sunday. Joe Burrow and company came through, narrowly defeating the Cleveland Browns 21-14.

    While Deshaun Watson’s season-ending Achilles tear was the biggest storyline to emerge in the Bengals-Browns game from Week 7, there was another injury that occurred. Though, this one will directly impact the Bengals.

    Related: See where Joe Burrow lands in Sportsnaut’s NFL QB Rankings after Sunday

    Cincinnati Bengals’ Orlando Brown suffered ‘tennis leg’ injury

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vl3SG_0wFqapHx00
    Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

    Have you ever heard of tennis leg? Because we haven’t. Certainly not for NFL players, anyway.

    Yet, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. suffered a calf strain on Sunday. Sports doctors are referring to the injury as “ tennis leg ” because it’s typically seen in tennis players instead of football athletes.

    But now the 6-foot-8, 345-pound tackle is undergoing further tests to help determine the severity of his injury. However, it should be noted that coach Zac Taylor remains optimistic about the health of his starting left tackle.

    A four-time Pro Bowl tackle, Brown has played a key role in helping keep Joe Burrow clean in the pocket this season. He currently grades as the 12th-best pass-protecting offensive tackle in the NFL entering Week 8. Brown has allowed two sacks but just five hurries and eight pressures. He’s also committed four penalties.

    He’s started all seven games for Cincinnati and has played 91% of the team’s offensive snaps this season. We’ll see whether Brown is able to practice with his teammates later this week as the Bengals prepare for a Week 8 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday .

    Related: NFL Week 8 predictions: Projecting every game for Week 8, including Eagles vs Bengals

    steve
    1d ago
    Pulled his calf running to the pizza buffet
