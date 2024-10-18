Open in App
    NFL insider sheds light on if New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers will play in 2025

    By Matt Johnson,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NLPHg_0wC73DqK00

    The 2024 NFL season has been viewed as an all-in year for quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets, motivating the team’s decision to make the Davante Adams trade. While the focus remains on the remainder of the season after a 2-3 start, there are also NFL rumors regarding Rodgers’ future.

    As the Green Bay Packers franchise can attest to, Rodgers has a tendency to take his time with retirement decisions and can often leave his franchise in the dark for months. The future Hall of Famer has given no strong indications regarding his plans for 2025, even after being reunited with Adams.

    • Aaron Rodgers stats ( ESPN ): 9-5 TD-INT, 1,387 pass yards, 61.8% completion rate, 84.4 QB rating

    New York already restructured Adams’ contract to facilitate a trade, leaving itself on the hook to pay more money in future seasons. However, amid speculation that this will be a half-season stint before Rodgers retires and Adams finds his way into NFL trade rumors next year, things might actually go in a different direction.

    On the latest Scoop City podcast , senior NFL writer Dianna Russini of The Athletic said that the Jets’ organization believes as of now, that Rodgers will return for the 2025 NFL season.

    “I can just tell you the Jets’ organization is operating the belief, maybe not in the full trust but at least the belief, that Aaron is going to come back next year…There’s definitely thought that this isn’t it for Rodgers.”

    Dianna Russini on New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers potentially returning in 2025

    The uncertainty at quarterback adds another layer of mystery to the eventual offseason for New York. If Rodgers and Adams return for the 2025 season, Jets coaching candidates will likely need to be considered with his preferences and relationships in mind.

    • Aaron Rodgers contract ( Spotrac ): $17.161 million cap hit in 2024, $21 million cap hit in 2025

    However, the longer New York goes without a definitive answer adds more uncertainty about this coaching vacancy. New York might not be in a position to draft a top quarterback prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft. There also might be coaching candidates who don’t want to attach themselves to Rodgers, especially amid the concerns of dysfunction with New York.

