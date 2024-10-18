Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Sportsnaut

    MLB insider reveals new expected Juan Soto contract price for New York Yankees, Mets

    By Matt Johnson,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ATwbl_0wC0WbY500

    Juan Soto has been one of the best players in the MLB playoffs this season, putting the New York Yankees on the doorstep of their first World Series appearance in more than a decade. While Soto and the Yankees are focused on winning a championship, MLB rumors about Soto’s future are persistent.

    Soto will be the best player available in MLB free agency this offseason, offering teams a shot at a perennial MVP candidate who has played an instrumental role in multiple postseason runs. He’s also just entering the prime of his career with a playing style that should bode well for longevity.

    Related: Top insider refutes recent New York Yankees rumors on Juan Soto

    • Juan Soto stats ( ESPN ): .288/.419/.569, .989 OPS, 41 home runs, 109 RBI, 166 hits in 576 at-bats

    The perennial All-Star outfielder has another thing going in his favor this winter. Big-market clubs like the Yankees, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays and San Francisco Giants are all expected to compete for him. It’s going to create a historic bidding war that will make Soto one of the highest-paid MLB players ever.

    As for the projected contract terms, MLB insider Jon Heyman told Bleacher Report that he now believes $600 million is “probably the number” it will take to land Soto.

    It’s a price tag that could eventually push other clubs out of the mix. However, it’s widely believed that Soto’s plate discipline and approach will translate into prolonged success with consistently great production. He also has a proven track record of excellence in October.

    Ultimately, the bidding war for Soto will likely come down to the Yankees and Mets. He is the top target for both clubs this winter and MLB rumors have been persistent that most clubs expect it to be a two-team race. For now, the Yankees are the favorites.

    Related: Top MLB free agents 2024-’25, including Juan Soto

    More must-reads:

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    mike dick
    5h ago
    If he wins us a ship, he can go any where he likes, but definitely not the Mets or Boston.
    b fan
    9h ago
    the Yankees GM would have rocks in his head to let this guy go.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Juan Soto Will Sign With the New York Mets
    twsn.net1 day ago
    Why is Shohei Ohtani's wife Mamiko Tanaka rarely seen in public?
    The Athlete Lifestyle On SI2 days ago
    Derek Jeter Sounds Off With 2-Word Message to Yankees
    Heavy.com7 hours ago
    Caitlin Clark makes final decision on leaving basketball
    Next Impulse Sports2 days ago
    ‘Decent’ chance Pete Alonso stays with New York Mets, but owner Steve Cohen will have to get involved, says MLB insider
    Sportsnaut2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Taylor Swift Fans Are 'Unwell' After New Clip Shows Travis Kelce Grabbing Taylor Swift's Backside After His Saints Win: 'His Hand Placement Is Exceptional'
    shefinds8 days ago
    The Bold and the Beautiful: Donna Cheating on Eric, Scandalous Chess Club Meetings
    Carol Cassada8 hours ago
    Jennifer Lopez In Plunging Jumpsuit And Heels Told Outfit Inappropriate
    thenerdstash.com1 day ago
    Photos: Meet The New Fiancée Of Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott
    The Spun2 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    “Got No Class, Never Has” – Former NJ Governor Chris Christie Goes OFF On Dan Campbell Over Cowboys Blowout
    Whiskey Riff2 days ago
    Livvy Dunne flexes private jet life in cozy casual LSU fit, beaming smile
    The Athlete Lifestyle On SI2 days ago
    Taylor Swift's Body Language at Last Night's Yankees Game Clearly Says a Lot About the State of Her Relationship
    PureWow5 days ago
    Sports analyst Skip Bayless says Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum is holding teammate back from getting MVP
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Guardians could surprisingly sign $560 million slugger who just sent them home
    Sporting News10 hours ago
    Euphoric Yankees fans make free agency pitch to Juan Soto loud and clear
    New York Post19 hours ago
    ‘Shark Tank’ Cast Says They Are ‘Heartbroken’ Over Mark Cuban’s Decision to Leave: ‘I Hope I’ll Get Over It’
    TheWrap2 days ago
    ‘Young Sheldon’ Star Secretly Got Married Over the Weekend: Congrats to Emily Osment
    PopCulture3 days ago
    Mets Called Top Trade Destination For Postseason Hero Hurler
    New York Mets On SI1 day ago
    John Travolta Was So Obsessed With 'Fame' He Didn't Bother to Learn His Lines, 'Get Shorty' Director Claims: 'He Arrived on Set With No Sense'
    OK Magazine7 days ago
    Chloe Sevigny Stuns in Cheeky Lace Bodysuit, “Smokin’ Hot”
    2paragraphs.com2 days ago
    Jay Cutler arrested on horrible charges
    Next Impulse Sports2 days ago
    Cowboys fans get hopes up after 'Dallas coach is fired' trends
    Dallas Cowboys On SI1 day ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena1 day ago
    Kelly Clarkson causes a stir in tiny figure-hugging dress as she announces star-studded lineup on show
    HELLO4 days ago
    Fact Check: Angel Reese Fired by Chicago Sky for Steroid Use?
    Snopes2 days ago
    Comedian says Trump went from no chance to 'winning by a landslide' after podcast interview
    Fox News3 days ago
    Angel Reese Goes All Out in Little Black Dress, Leather Trench for Night in the City
    Sports Illustrated Swim2 days ago
    Yankees vs. Guardians Prediction: Expert Picks, Odds, Stats & Best Bets – ALCS Game 4
    bleachernation.com2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy