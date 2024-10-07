Open in App
    • Sportsnaut

    New Los Angeles Lakers rumor points to what fans assumed, Lebron James was behind Darvin Ham’s firing

    By Jason Burgos,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17I6HG_0vxr61AJ00

    A new rumor reveals what many Los Angeles Lakers fans assumed since last spring. Lebron James played a role in Darvin Ham getting fired.

    Darvin Ham did a pretty solid job in his two seasons with the Lakers. After a rough start in 2022-23, he was able to help right the ship and lead the team to a surprising Western Conference Finals appearance. Then last year, LA landed in the play-in tournament and earned a second straight trip to the postseason. Yet, that was not good enough for the organization.

    Despite two playoff appearances and a 90-74 record over two seasons, the Lakers fired the 51-year-old soon after their first-round ouster by the Denver Nuggets. Without a doubt, Ham did not help his case in his second season by constantly changing lineups and rotations. And not getting more out of young players like Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura.

    But he also took on a flawed team that is led by an aging legend in Lebron James and a brittle All-Star in Anthony Davis. But expectations are always high in LA and the organization replaced him with popular ESPN analyst and James pal JJ Redick.

    Most assumed James played a role in Ham’s ouster but few reports backed that up. That is until this week.

    Lebron James disliked the lack of structure and defined roles under former Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15FKN9_0vxr61AJ00
    Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

    “Those that know James best say he craves structure and accountability,” ESPN NBA insider Ramona Shelburne reported. “He thrives in disciplined, highly organized systems. He does his best when everyone on the team understands their role. All are elements he had lost faith in under the Lakers’ previous regime, sources said.”

    The report doesn’t state Lebron James requested that the Los Angeles Lakers replace Darvin Ham. However, his influence in the organization is well documented. And there was no better proof of that than the team deciding to use a second-round draft pick on his son Bronny in June.

    The Lakers front office may have considered a change might be necessary. But chances are thoughts from the NBA legend helped to push that decision over the finish line.

