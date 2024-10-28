Open in App
    FIFA Men’s World Rankings: Top 10 Nations in October 2024

    By Sushan Chakraborty,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gx8Ej_0wPAWeAg00

    On October 24, the Federation Internationale de Football Association, aka FIFA, refreshed the Men’s World Rankings. They evaluated the performances of 210 FIFA-registered international teams, either adding points to their tally or snatching them away based on how they fared in the matches played in October.

    According to the latest FIFA rankings, here are the top 10 international teams in world soccer:

    #10 Colombia – 1724.37 Points

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RcIUs_0wPAWeAg00
    Colombia Reached The Copa America Final

    Kicking off the list is CONMEBOL outfit Colombia with a total of 1724.37 points. The 2024 Copa America finalists had a disappointing October, as they lost 14.35 points and dropped from ninth to 10th place in the FIFA Men’s Rankings.

    On October 10, Colombia suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to 10-men Bolivia in the CONMEBOL qualifiers. They did return to winning ways with a massive 4-0 win over Chile, but losing to a lower-ranked team had already taken a massive toll on their rankings.

    #9 Italy – 1729.4 Points

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iu09o_0wPAWeAg00
    Italy Beat Israel 4-1 In The UEFA Nations League

    With a total of 1729.4 points, Italy is the ninth-best team in associated soccer. The four-time FIFA World Cup winners have added 3.09 points since last month, gaining a position in the rankings.

    Italy held Belgium to a 2-2 draw in their UEFA Nations League Group 2 meeting on October 10. Four days later, they took Israel to the cleaners, securing a 4-1 victory.

    #8 Netherlands – 1748.24 Points

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13IBpj_0wPAWeAg00
    Netherlands Has a Star-Studded Team

    Losing 11.71 points since September FIFA Rankings, the Netherlands has dropped from seventh to eighth place. Ronald Koeman’s side has a total of 1748.24 points.

    The Oranje failed to secure three points from either of their UEFA Nations League matches in October. On October 11, they drew 1-1 with Hungary away from home. Three days later, they fell to a 4-0 defeat to Germany.

    #7 Portugal – 1752.68 Points

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jUy3d_0wPAWeAg00
    Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes in Action for Portugal

    Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal are the seventh-best team according to FIFA Men’s Rankings, with their total sitting at an impressive 1752.68 points. Combined with the Netherlands’ drop and their 0.54-point gain, Os Navegadores has jumped from eighth to seventh place in the standings.

    Portugal played two UEFA Nations League matches in October. On October 12, Roberto Martinez’s side claimed a 3-1 victory over Poland away from home. Three days later, they endured a frustrating evening in Scotland, as they held Ronaldo and Co. to a goalless draw.

    #6 Belgium – 1761.27 Points

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V8oSX_0wPAWeAg00
    Belgium Had a Poor Match Window in October

    Belgium has held on to the sixth position in the FIFA Men’s Rankings for October 2024, with their total now standing at 1761.27 points. The Belgian Red Devils have dropped 6.87 points over the last month.

    Belgium failed to win either of their UEFA Nations League games in October. On October 10, they played out a 2-2 draw with Italy away from home. Four days later, France pulled one over them in Brussels, claiming a 2-1 victory.

    #5 Brazil – 1784.37 Points

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ReEXu_0wPAWeAg00
    Brazil Secured Consecutive CONMEBOL Wins in October

    Five-time FIFA World Cup winners Brazil have secured fifth place in the October 2024 rankings with 1784.37 points. The Selecao are the most improved team on this list, as they added 12.35 points to their tally since FIFA updated the list in September.

    Brazil secured two CONMEBOL qualifier wins in October. On October 11, they beat Chile 2-1 away from home. Five days later, they inflicted a 4-0 defeat upon Peru.

    #4 England – 1807.83 Points

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MgKjB_0wPAWeAg00
    England Lost Their First Game Under Lee Carsley in October

    In fourth place, we have England with an updated total of 1807.83 points. The Three Lions have dropped 9.45 points since the FIFA rankings in September, making them vulnerable to a possible attack from Brazil in the coming months.

    England lost their first game under caretaker manager Lee Carsley on October 11, suffering a shock 2-1 defeat to Greece at Wembley Stadium in the UEFA Nations League. After getting a lot of flak from the press, they bounced back in the next game and claimed a 3-1 win in Finland.

    #3 Spain – 1844.33 Points

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NyP07_0wPAWeAg00
    Spain Won EURO 2024 At England’s Expense

    European champions Spain have continued their meteoric rise in the FIFA rankings. Adding 7.91 points to their tally, Spain have taken their tally to 1844.33 points in October 2024.

    La Roja claimed two victories in the UEFA Nations League in October. On October 12, Lamine Yamal and Co. narrowly edged out Denmark, beating them 1-0. Three days later, they took on Serbia, and the result was a lot more convincing that time around, as they walked away with a 3-0 victory.

    #2 France – 1859.85 Points

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S75Ym_0wPAWeAg00
    France Beat Belgium With 10 Men

    Two-time world champions France have remained in second position in FIFA’s Men’s Rankings. Les Bleus have enjoyed a 7.93-point bump since last month, with their total now sitting at 1859.85 points.

    Despite being without talisman Kylian Mbappe, France secured two consecutive wins in the UEFA Nations League in October. On October 10, they bagged a cool 4-1 win over Israel. Four days later, they showed impressive resilience to beat Belgium 2-1 away from home with 10 men.

    #1 Argentina – 1883.5 Points

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y5PMq_0wPAWeAg00
    Lionel Messi’s Argentina Won The 2024 Copa America

    With 1883.5 points to their name, reigning world champions Argentina have maintained their spot at the summit. They have lost 5.52 points since the rankings in September 2024.

    Lionel Messi and Co. played two CONMEBOL qualifiers in October. On October 10, Venezuela held them to a 1-1 draw. Five days later, La Albiceleste claimed an emphatic 6-0 win over Bolivia. Messi was the star of the show, as he scored a hat-trick and provided two assists. Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez, and Thiago Almada were also on the scoresheet in the game.

