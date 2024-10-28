Real Madrid vs Barcelona: A Look at Los Blancos’ 5 Worst Defeats to the Blaugrana in the 21st Century

Real Madrid hosted Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium for the first El Clasico of the 2024-25 season on Saturday night, October 26. Los Blancos needed to avoid defeat in the game to take their La Liga unbeaten run to an all-time-best 43 games. Barcelona, who are current record-holders at 42 games, however, had other ideas.

After a cagey 50 minutes, floodgates opened at the Bernabeu. But much to the dismay of the home supporters, their team was not the one to unlock it. Robert Lewandowski scored in the 54th and 56th minutes to put Barcelona in the driving seat. He could have easily had his hat-trick, had he not made a complete mess of a tap-in from six yards away in the 67th minute. The Polish striker missed his mark, but Lamine Yamal (77′) and Raphinha (84′) found the back of the net shortly after to ensure a 4-0 routing.

Real Madrid have easily been the most dominant force in Europe in the 21st century, but they have had more than their fair share of humiliation at Barcelona’s hands in the 21st century. In this list, we will list out their five most embarrassing defeats against Barca, excluding the one they suffered on Saturday. Let’s begin!

#5 Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona – March, 2022

Real Madrid Lost 4-0 at Home to Barcelona in 2022

On March 20, 2022, in-form Real Madrid hosted Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu for the second La Liga El Clasico of the season. Los Blancos supporters were confident of their chances, but the Blaugrana emphatically flipped the script.

In the 29th minute, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a header, firing Barca into the lead. In the 38th minute, Ronald Araujo doubled Barca’s advantage, once again scoring from a header. Barcelona added two more goals to their tally inside the opening six minutes of the second half, with Ferran Torres and Aubameyang finding the back of the net.

The 4-0 defeat was bad for morale, but Real Madrid did not let the setback hold them back. They bounced back with aplomb in the final stretch of the season, winning not only the La Liga title but also the UEFA Champions League.

#4 Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona – November, 2015

Neymar Was in Excellent Form as Barcelona Beat Real Madrid 4-0

Real Madrid and Barcelona locked horns at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on November 21, 2015, for the first El Clasico of the 2015-16 season. Barcelona delivered an emphatic performance in that game, claiming a thumping 4-0 win over their arch-rivals.

Luis Suarez fired Barca into the lead in the 11th minute, putting Real Madrid under insurmountable pressure. Neymar doubled Barcelona’s advantage in the 39th minute, finishing off Andres Iniesta’s delivery. Iniesta turned scorer in the 53rd minute to practically seal the win before Luis Suarez’s 74th-minute strike put the cherry on top.

Barcelona won the league with 91 points that season, finishing just a point ahead of Real Madrid. Los Merengues, meanwhile won the UEFA Champions League.

#3 Barcelona 5-1 Real Madrid – October, 2018

Gerard Pique Taunting Real Madrid Fans After Mega Win

La Liga holders Barcelona claimed an emphatic 5-1 victory over Real Madrid in the first El Clasico of the 2018-19 season on October 28, 2018. Lionel Messi and Co. did not let off from the first minute to the last, forcing mistakes and exploiting them with unmatched expertise.

Philippe Coutinho drew first blood at Camp Nou in the 11th minute before Luis Suarez converted a penalty in the 30th minute. Marcelo scored for Real Madrid in the 51st minute, giving his team a lifeline. However, the goal did not instigate a comeback, as Suarez completed his hat-trick and Arturo Vidal scored at the death to seal a 5-1 win for Barca.

Real Madrid went trophyless in 2018-19 whereas Barcelona won the La Liga title and the Supercopa de Espana.

#2 Real Madrid 2-6 Barcelona – May, 2009

Lionel Messi Scored a Brace as Barca Beat Real 6-2

Barcelona’s most ruthless attacking display against Real Madrid came on May 2, 2009. Los Blancos completely unraveled in front of Pep Guardiola’s world-class Blaugrana, succumbing to a 6-2 defeat.

Gonzalo Higuain put Real Madrid into the lead in the 14th minute, but it took Barca just four minutes to turn the tables, courtesy of goals from Thierry Henry (18′) and Carles Puyol (20′). Lionel Messi joined the party in the 35th minute, giving Barca a 3-1 lead.

Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos reduced the deficit in the 56th minute, but the goal could not inspire a turnaround. Henry and Messi scored in the 58th and 75th minutes to make it 5-2 for Barca before Gerard Pique sealed the humiliation with an 82nd-minute strike.

Barcelona won the Treble that season, whereas Real Madrid finished without a trophy.

#1 Barcelona 5-0 Real Madrid – November, 2010

Cristiano Ronaldo Failed to Help His Team in the 2010 Routing

Barcelona’s greatest victory over Real Madrid in the 21st century came on November 29, 2010, at the iconic Camp Nou Stadium. Pep Guardiola’s well-oiled Barca outperformed Jose Guardiola’s Madrid in every single metric that night, walking away with a deserving 5-0 victory.

Midfield maestro Xavi put Barcelona in front in the ninth minute, and Pedro doubled their advantage eight minutes later. Real Madrid tried to get back into the contest, but the Tiki-Taka masters did not let them get near the ball. In the second half, David Villa scored in the 54th and 56th minutes, taking the game out of Real Madrid’s reach. Jeffren scored the final goal of the game that night, applying a cool finish in the first minute of added time.

The 2010-11 season saw Barcelona come out on top in La Liga, Supercopa de Espana, and the UEFA Champions League. Real Madrid, meanwhile, won the Copa del Rey.