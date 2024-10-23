“He’s extraordinary” – Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti Makes Bold Ballon d’Or Claim While Lauding Vinicius Jr. For Dortmund Display

Real Madrid manager has heaped praise on star forward Vinicius Junior after his match-winning performance against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League. The Italian tactician said the Brazilian would win the Ballon d’Or next week, adding that his first Champions League hat-trick would bolster his bid to win the accolade once more next year.

Vinicius Jr. Helps Real Madrid to a Comeback Win Over Borussia Dortmund

Last season’s finalists Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund renewed hostilities at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Matchday 3 of the 2024-25 Champions League season. Featuring world-class attacking talents like Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr., Jude Bellingham, and Rodrygo, All-Whites started as favorites on Tuesday (October 22). The Germans, however, refused to follow the script and went 2-0 up inside the opening 34 minutes.

After failing to find an answer in the first 45, Real Madrid upped the ante in the second half. Following sustained pressure, Madrid got themselves on the scoresheet in the 60th minute, with Antonio Rudiger finding the netting with a thumping header. A couple of minutes later, Vinicius Jr. applied a composed finish to send the ball into the back of the net.

In the 83rd minute, Lucas Vazquez fired Real Madrid into the lead, but Vinicius was not quite done yet. He scored two excellent solo goals in the 86th and 90+3rd minutes to secure a 5-2 win for the reigning European champions.

Carlo Ancelotti Says Vinicius Jr. Will Win the Ballon d’Or in 2024

After the game, a satisfied Ancelotti praised his talisman, saying he was certain to lift the coveted individual honor at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on Monday, October 28.

He said (via Al Jazeera):

“What I can say is that it’s rare to see a player who plays a second half like Vinicius did. And not because of the three goals but because of his character; he’s extraordinary.

“Vinicius is going to win [the Ballon d’Or], not for what he did tonight, but for what he did last year. These three goals are already going to count for next year’s Ballon d’Or, that’s for sure. He is a player who gets whistled at because he can make a difference.”

Vinicius Jr. enjoyed an extraordinary 2023-24 season for Real Madrid, contributing to 35 goals in 39 games and helping the club to the UEFA Champions League trophy, the La Liga title, and the Supercopa de Espana. Manchester City maestro Rodri is another top contender for the Ballon d’Or this year, with the midfielder winning the Premier League title with the Cityzens and the 2024 European Championship with Spain. He was the Player of the Tournament in EURO 2024.