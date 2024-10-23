Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Sportscasting

    “He’s extraordinary” – Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti Makes Bold Ballon d’Or Claim While Lauding Vinicius Jr. For Dortmund Display

    By Sushan Chakraborty,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=443zR8_0wIOtmCE00

    Real Madrid manager has heaped praise on star forward Vinicius Junior after his match-winning performance against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League. The Italian tactician said the Brazilian would win the Ballon d’Or next week, adding that his first Champions League hat-trick would bolster his bid to win the accolade once more next year.

    Vinicius Jr. Helps Real Madrid to a Comeback Win Over Borussia Dortmund

    Last season’s finalists Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund renewed hostilities at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Matchday 3 of the 2024-25 Champions League season. Featuring world-class attacking talents like Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr., Jude Bellingham, and Rodrygo, All-Whites started as favorites on Tuesday (October 22). The Germans, however, refused to follow the script and went 2-0 up inside the opening 34 minutes.

    After failing to find an answer in the first 45, Real Madrid upped the ante in the second half. Following sustained pressure, Madrid got themselves on the scoresheet in the 60th minute, with Antonio Rudiger finding the netting with a thumping header. A couple of minutes later, Vinicius Jr. applied a composed finish to send the ball into the back of the net.

    In the 83rd minute, Lucas Vazquez fired Real Madrid into the lead, but Vinicius was not quite done yet. He scored two excellent solo goals in the 86th and 90+3rd minutes to secure a 5-2 win for the reigning European champions.

    Carlo Ancelotti Says Vinicius Jr. Will Win the Ballon d’Or in 2024

    After the game, a satisfied Ancelotti praised his talisman, saying he was certain to lift the coveted individual honor at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on Monday, October 28.

    He said (via Al Jazeera):

    What I can say is that it’s rare to see a player who plays a second half like Vinicius did. And not because of the three goals but because of his character; he’s extraordinary.

    Vinicius is going to win [the Ballon d’Or], not for what he did tonight, but for what he did last year. These three goals are already going to count for next year’s Ballon d’Or, that’s for sure. He is a player who gets whistled at because he can make a difference.

    Vinicius Jr. enjoyed an extraordinary 2023-24 season for Real Madrid, contributing to 35 goals in 39 games and helping the club to the UEFA Champions League trophy, the La Liga title, and the Supercopa de Espana. Manchester City maestro Rodri is another top contender for the Ballon d’Or this year, with the midfielder winning the Premier League title with the Cityzens and the 2024 European Championship with Spain. He was the Player of the Tournament in EURO 2024.

    Related Search

    Vinicius Jr. performanceBallon d'Or predictionsCarlo Ancelotti'S tacticsChampions LeagueVinicius Jr.Real Madrid

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Top 5 Players Who Have Played For Barcelona and Bayern Munich
    Sportscasting2 days ago
    “Liverpool can exploit all of this” – Chris Sutton Makes Worrying Arsenal Prediction Ahead of Blockbuster Premier League Clash
    Sportscasting12 hours ago
    Report: Liverpool Looking to Send Struggling Federico Chiesa Back to Serie A
    Sportscasting1 day ago
    James Wiseman Suffers Achilles Injury: How Long Will Pacers Center Be Out?
    Sportscasting15 hours ago
    “We need to stop him as a team” – Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie de Jong Heaps Praise on Real Madrid Talisman Ahead of El Clasico
    Sportscasting8 hours ago
    ESPN BET’s betting handle in NY dropped to $8.1 million for the week ending on October 13
    Sportscasting6 hours ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    The Illinois Gaming Board has temporarily suspended ‘objectional bets’ in certain NFL markets
    Sportscasting6 hours ago
    Underdog CEO says the DFS sportsbook is ready for product innovation
    Sportscasting2 days ago
    Alvin Kamara Contract: Saints RB Signs Extension
    Sportscasting2 days ago
    The SBA is joining the California tribes against sweepstakes gaming and daily fantasy sites
    Sportscasting1 day ago
    Hugh Freeze Controversy: Auburn Football Coach’s Contract, Salary & Buyout
    Sportscasting1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune7 days ago
    Six things you should know about Spanish Moss
    Explore Beaufort SC24 days ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    UFC 308 Weigh-In Results: Topuria and Holloway Set for Title Clash, Chimaev Cuts It Close
    Sportscasting3 hours ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy