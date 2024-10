Deshaun Watson Ruptures Achilles: Who Will Start At QB For The Browns?

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a ruptured Achilles in Sunday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Find out who will become the Browns’ next starting quarterback.

Deshaun Watson Ruptures Achilles

The Browns announced on Monday that Watson suffered a ruptured right Achilles tendon in the second quarter of Sunday’s game. Watson was 15 of 17 for 128 yards before the injury.

Watson’s injury will miss the remainder of the 2024 season. After surgery, Watson is expected to make a full recovery.

Watson has statistically been one of the worst starting quarterbacks this season. Coming into Sunday’s game, Watson had the lowest QBR of all qualified passers.

Watson’s 2024 season ends with 1,148 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, three interceptions, and one rushing touchdown with a completion percentage of 63.4. Watson took a league-leading 33 sacks.

Watson was met with some boos from the crowd when carted off the field.

Who Will Start At QB For The Browns?

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski now has a decision to make at quarterback.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson entered the game to replace Watson, completing 11 of 24 passes for 82 yards and two interceptions. However, Thompson-Robinson suffered a finger injury in the fourth quarter and left the game.

Stefanski told reporters on Monday that he’s waiting to hear more about the severity of Thompson-Robinson’s injury.

Emergency third-string quarterback Jameis Winston entered the game for Thompson-Robinson and finished 5 of 11 for 67 yards and one touchdown.

The Browns host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8.