    NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 Entry List: Dates, Event Times, Joey Logano’s Rise At Homestead-Miami Speedway

    By Jeff Hawkins,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iQG8s_0wGId9ck00

    Driver Joey Logano’s deep NASCR Cup Series playoff run that nearly wasn’t, will continue to in the desert next month.

    Benefitting from crew chief Paul Wolfe’s gamble, Logano captured Sunday’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, compiling his third points race win this season. By electing to not pause during the final green-flag pit stops, Logano’ worn tires proved to have just enough tread to edge runner-up Christopher Bell by 0.0662 seconds.

    In the Round of 8 opener, the two-time Cup champion earned a chance to compete in next month’s Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway. For his gamble, Wolfe earned a new nickname: “Big Ball Paul.”

    “When there’s an opportunity like that at the end of the race where there’s a long run and you’re able to make good mileage, that’s one of our strengths that we have with the Ford so there’s an opportunity there to run it long,” Logano said, as reported by FOX Sports. “And when you put it together with Paul Wolfe, an incredible crew chief, we call him ‘Big Ball Paul’ now. He really makes it happen there, our engineers calculating everything.”

    Two of Logano’s points wins this season developed in the postseason.

    NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule

    Here is a list of NASCAR national series events this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway (All Times ET):

    Friday

    • 2:35 p.m.: Truck Series practice
    • 3:05 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying
    • 4:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice
    • 4:40 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying

    Saturday

    • 9:05 a.m.: Cup Series practice
    • 9:50 a.m.: Cup Series qualifying
    • Noon: Truck Series Baptist Health 200 race
    • 3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Credit One NASCAR Amex Credit 300 race

    Sunday

    • 2:30 p.m.: Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 race

    NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 Entry List

    Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

    • 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet
    • 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford
    • 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet
    • 4, Josh Berry, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford
    • 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet
    • 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford
    • 7, Justin Haley, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet
    • 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet
    • 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet
    • 10, Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford
    • 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota
    • 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford
    • 13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford
    • 14, Kaz Grala, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford
    • 15, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet
    • 16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford
    • 17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota
    • 18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota
    • 19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford
    • 20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford
    • 21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota
    • 22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet
    • 23, Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet
    • 24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford
    • 25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford
    • 26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford
    • 27, John Hunter Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet
    • 28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet
    • 29, JJ Yeley, NY Racing Team, No. 44 Chevrolet
    • 30, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota
    • 31, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet
    • 32, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet
    • 33, Corey LaJoie, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford
    • 34, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota
    • 35, Chad Finchum, Power Source, No. 66 Ford
    • 36, Zane Smith, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet
    • 37, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet
    • 38, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet
