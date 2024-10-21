NASCAR Xfinity Series Credit One NASCAR Amex Credit 300 Entry List: Dates, Event Times, Justin Allgaier’s Comfort Level At Homestead-Miami Speedway
By Jeff Hawkins,
1 days ago
Despite his No. 2 ranking in the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ playoff standings, driver Justin Allgaier remains a bit anxious. The 15-year veteran experienced too much during his 558 National Series outings to feel over-confident in his chances to return to next month’s Championship 4 event.
Allgaier’s postseason run started a bit slow. After opening with a P10 at a post-season opening event at Darlington, he compiled a five-event average finish of P27.6. That certainly would create anxiety.
In the past two weeks, Allgaier rebounded with a P7 at the Charlotte Road Course on Oct. 12 and a P3 at Las Vegas last Saturday.
Did the consecutive top-10s ease his postseason concerns?
Nope.
“Proud of the team, proud of the effort,” Allgaier said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “I mean, to rebound after the (five) weeks we’ve had or whatever and to come here and to have the day like we had. We executed all day. We did all the right things, and ultimately we’ll walk out of here with a solid finish. Good points day. Just wish I was standing over there in Victory Lane.”
Allgaier led 42 laps and claimed Stage 2 in Sin City. He posted the most playoff points, despite being slowed by debris forming on his grille during the third stage. He enters next Saturday’s Credit One NASCAR Amex Credit 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway 32 points above the cutoff line.
With two more Round of 8 events remaining, Allgaier remains a touch uneasy.
“Until I have about 80 points going into the next round, I’m not going to be satisfied,” Allgaier said. “This team has worked really hard, and we gave a lot of points away over those (five) weeks that we were really bad. And I’m proud of the effort. I’m proud of the drive we had today (and) I’m proud of all the things we did right. I’m excited for Homestead because I think some of the things we’ve been working on, obviously, we feel like (at) Homestead will be a big benefit.”
NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule
Here is a list of NASCAR National Series events this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway (All Times ET):
Friday
2:35 p.m.: Truck Series practice
3:05 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying
4:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice
4:40 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying
Saturday
9:05 a.m.: Cup Series practice
9:50 a.m.: Cup Series qualifying
Noon: Truck Series Baptist Health 200 race
3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Credit One NASCAR Amex Credit 300 race
Sunday
2:30 p.m.: Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 race
Xfinity Series Credit One NASCAR Amex Credit Card 300 Entry List
Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.
1, Cole Custer, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 00 Ford
2, Sam Mayer, JR Motorsports, No. 1 Chevrolet
3, Jesse Love, Richard Childress Racing, No. 2 Chevrolet
4, Anthony Alfredo, Our Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet
5, Justin Allgaier, JR Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet
6, Sammy Smith, JR Motorsports, No. 8 Chevrolet
7, Brandon Jones, JR Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet
8, Josh Williams, Kaulig Racing, No. 11 Chevrolet
9, Dylan Lupton, AM Racing, No. 15 Ford
10, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet
11, Sheldon Creed, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 18 Toyota
12, William Sawalich, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota
13, Aric Almirola, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota
14, Austin Hill, Richard Childress Racing, No. 21 Chevrolet
15, Ryan Truex, Sam Hunt Racing, No. 26 Toyota
16, Jeb Burton, Jordan Anderson Racing, No. 27 Chevrolet
17, Ryan Sieg, RSS Racing, No. 28 Ford
18, Blaine Perkins, RSS Racing, No. 29 Ford
19, Parker Retzlaff, Jordan Anderson Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet
20, Armani Williams, Joey Gase Racing, No. 35 Toyota
21, Matt DiBenedetto, RSS Racing, No. 38 Ford
22, Kyle Sieg, RSS Racing, No. 39 Ford
23, Leland Honeyman Jr., Young’s Motorsports, No. 42 Chevrolet
24, Ryan Ellis, Alpha Prime Racing, No. 43 Chevrolet
25, Brennan Poole, Alpha Prime, No. 44 Chevrolet
26, Parker Kligerman, Big Machine Racing, No. 48 Chevrolet
27, Jeremy Clements, Jeremy Clements Racing, No. 51 Chevrolet
28, Chandler Smith, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 81 Toyota
29, Connor Mosack, JR Motorsports, No. 88 Chevrolet
30, Kyle Weatherman, DGM Racing, No. 91 Chevrolet
31, Nick Leitz, DGM Racing, No. 92 Chevrolet
32, Shane van Gisbergen, Kaulig Racing, No. 97 Chevrolet
33, Riley Herbst, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 98 Ford
34, Brad Perez, SS-Green Light Racing, No. 107 Chevrolet
35, Austin Green, SS-Green Light Racing, No. 114 Chevrolet
36, Mason Maggio, Alpha Prime Racing, No. 145 Chevrolet
37, Thomas Annunziata, Joey Gase Motorsports, No. 153 Chevrolet
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0