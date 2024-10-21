Open in App
    NASCAR Xfinity Series Credit One NASCAR Amex Credit 300 Entry List: Dates, Event Times, Justin Allgaier's Comfort Level At Homestead-Miami Speedway

    By Jeff Hawkins,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39tcEa_0wGId7rI00

    Despite his No. 2 ranking in the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ playoff standings, driver Justin Allgaier remains a bit anxious. The 15-year veteran experienced too much during his 558 National Series outings to feel over-confident in his chances to return to next month’s Championship 4 event.

    Allgaier’s postseason run started a bit slow. After opening with a P10 at a post-season opening event at Darlington, he compiled a five-event average finish of P27.6. That certainly would create anxiety.

    In the past two weeks, Allgaier rebounded with a P7 at the Charlotte Road Course on Oct. 12 and a P3 at Las Vegas last Saturday.

    Did the consecutive top-10s ease his postseason concerns?

    Nope.

    “Proud of the team, proud of the effort,” Allgaier said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “I mean, to rebound after the (five) weeks we’ve had or whatever and to come here and to have the day like we had. We executed all day. We did all the right things, and ultimately we’ll walk out of here with a solid finish. Good points day. Just wish I was standing over there in Victory Lane.”

    Allgaier led 42 laps and claimed Stage 2 in Sin City. He posted the most playoff points, despite being slowed by debris forming on his grille during the third stage. He enters next Saturday’s Credit One NASCAR Amex Credit 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway 32 points above the cutoff line.

    With two more Round of 8 events remaining, Allgaier remains a touch uneasy.

    “Until I have about 80 points going into the next round, I’m not going to be satisfied,” Allgaier said. “This team has worked really hard, and we gave a lot of points away over those (five) weeks that we were really bad. And I’m proud of the effort. I’m proud of the drive we had today (and) I’m proud of all the things we did right. I’m excited for Homestead because I think some of the things we’ve been working on, obviously, we feel like (at) Homestead will be a big benefit.”

    NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule

    Here is a list of NASCAR National Series events this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway (All Times ET):

    Friday

    • 2:35 p.m.: Truck Series practice
    • 3:05 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying
    • 4:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice
    • 4:40 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying

    Saturday

    • 9:05 a.m.: Cup Series practice
    • 9:50 a.m.: Cup Series qualifying
    • Noon: Truck Series Baptist Health 200 race
    • 3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Credit One NASCAR Amex Credit 300 race

    Sunday

    • 2:30 p.m.: Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 race

    Xfinity Series Credit One NASCAR Amex Credit Card 300 Entry List

    Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

    • 1, Cole Custer, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 00 Ford
    • 2, Sam Mayer, JR Motorsports, No. 1 Chevrolet
    • 3, Jesse Love, Richard Childress Racing, No. 2 Chevrolet
    • 4, Anthony Alfredo, Our Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet
    • 5, Justin Allgaier, JR Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet
    • 6, Sammy Smith, JR Motorsports, No. 8 Chevrolet
    • 7, Brandon Jones, JR Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet
    • 8, Josh Williams, Kaulig Racing, No. 11 Chevrolet
    • 9, Dylan Lupton, AM Racing, No. 15 Ford
    • 10, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet
    • 11, Sheldon Creed, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 18 Toyota
    • 12, William Sawalich, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota
    • 13, Aric Almirola, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota
    • 14, Austin Hill, Richard Childress Racing, No. 21 Chevrolet
    • 15, Ryan Truex, Sam Hunt Racing, No. 26 Toyota
    • 16, Jeb Burton, Jordan Anderson Racing, No. 27 Chevrolet
    • 17, Ryan Sieg, RSS Racing, No. 28 Ford
    • 18, Blaine Perkins, RSS Racing, No. 29 Ford
    • 19, Parker Retzlaff, Jordan Anderson Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet
    • 20, Armani Williams, Joey Gase Racing, No. 35 Toyota
    • 21, Matt DiBenedetto, RSS Racing, No. 38 Ford
    • 22, Kyle Sieg, RSS Racing, No. 39 Ford
    • 23, Leland Honeyman Jr., Young’s Motorsports, No. 42 Chevrolet
    • 24, Ryan Ellis, Alpha Prime Racing, No. 43 Chevrolet
    • 25, Brennan Poole, Alpha Prime, No. 44 Chevrolet
    • 26, Parker Kligerman, Big Machine Racing, No. 48 Chevrolet
    • 27, Jeremy Clements, Jeremy Clements Racing, No. 51 Chevrolet
    • 28, Chandler Smith, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 81 Toyota
    • 29, Connor Mosack, JR Motorsports, No. 88 Chevrolet
    • 30, Kyle Weatherman, DGM Racing, No. 91 Chevrolet
    • 31, Nick Leitz, DGM Racing, No. 92 Chevrolet
    • 32, Shane van Gisbergen, Kaulig Racing, No. 97 Chevrolet
    • 33, Riley Herbst, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 98 Ford
    • 34, Brad Perez, SS-Green Light Racing, No. 107 Chevrolet
    • 35, Austin Green, SS-Green Light Racing, No. 114 Chevrolet
    • 36, Mason Maggio, Alpha Prime Racing, No. 145 Chevrolet
    • 37, Thomas Annunziata, Joey Gase Motorsports, No. 153 Chevrolet
    • 38, TBA, Mike Harmon Racing, No. 174 Chevrolet
