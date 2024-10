Alabama Pre-Filled Bill Would Increase Penalties for Illegal Gambling Operations

A pre-filed bill for the 2025 Alabama legislative session would increase penalties for running or owning an illegal gambling operation. Rep. Matthew Hammett (R-Dozier) is one of many lawmakers wanting to crack down on illegal gambling.

Current penalty for running or owning an illegal gambling operation in Alabama is a Class A misdemeanor

In Covington County, a convenience store owner was discovered selling scratch-off tickets. Hammett says the current penalties are not harsh enough. This typically leads to repeat offenders.

“We had some in the store, and they sent in Opp Police Chief [Kevin] Chance. Him and the district attorney went in and got him,” Hammett told CBS 42 News.

“And they said they’ll be back up in six months ’cause it was just a misdemeanor. All we can do is just slap [them] on the wrist.”

Since the current penalty is a Class A misdemeanor, Alabama residents are more likely to continue running illegal gambling operations. Hammett hopes to make that a Class C felony and a minimum fine of $1,000.

“We’re not going after these people that’s operating under a constitutional amendment, like dog or horse tracks,” Hammett said. “That’s not the purpose of this bill. It’s strictly for these illegal operations outside of the CA’s.”

An all-encompassing bill could solve the problem

Other lawmakers believe an all-inclusive bill would eliminate offshore sportsbooks and other unlicensed operators.

“We think the issue of gaming in Alabama should be addressed in a comprehensive manner,” said Rep. Sam Jones (D-Mobile). “So we can cover all bases as it relates to dealing with illegal gaming — as well as legal gaming — in the state.”

Jones also added that this particular problem won’t go away unless it’s finally addressed.

“The problem with not doing a comprehensive proposal to address it and passing a comprehensive proposal — you see a lot of piece mill efforts,” said Jones. “And then those efforts are challenged at the Supreme Court and they’re challenging court for years. And we still don’t get what we’re looking for.”

Hammett made it a point to say that unregulated betting should be a bipartisan issue for Alabamians.

“It’s just padding the pockets of these illegal operators, and I hope we can all come together. Like I said earlier, no matter what side of the gambling issue you were on, we all agree there’s a tremendous problem of illegal gambling in the state,” remarked Hammett. “And this bill is an effort to try and do something about it.”

Rep. Jones mentioned that last session’s gambling bill failed by one vote, which would have created an enforcement arm for operations. The bill is expected to go before lawmakers when the next Alabama legislative session starts in February.