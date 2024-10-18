Liverpool vs Chelsea: Top 5 Players Who Have Represented Both Clubs

Two of the most decorated teams in the Premier League, Liverpool and Chelsea will add a new chapter to their rivalry when they meet in Gameweek 8 on Sunday, October 20. These two English heavyweights have always fought tooth-and-nail in their clashes, making it an unforgettable experience for the players involved.

Below, we will take a look at some players who have had the privilege of enjoying this rivalry from both camps. Read on to meet the top five players who have represented both Liverpool and Chelsea in the 21st century:

#5 Glen Johnson

Glen Johnson Played 200 Games for Liverpool

Former England right-back Glen Johnson joined Chelsea from West Ham United in July 2003. He got his fair share of opportunities in his first couple of seasons, but Jose Mourinho never saw him as a first-XI regular. After three mediocre seasons at Stamford Bridge, Johnson joined Portsmouth on loan. In August 2007, he moved to Portsmouth in a permanent deal, leaving Chelsea after scoring four goals and providing six assists in 71 matches.

Following two fine seasons at Portsmouth, Johnson moved to Liverpool in a €20.5 million ($22.2 million) deal. He enjoyed his game at Anfield, with him registering nine goals and 16 assists in 200 matches for Liverpool before his summer 2015 exit. He only won the Carabao Cup (2012) during his Liverpool run.

#4 Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling Left Liverpool for Rivals Manchester City

After impressing for the U18s, Raheem Sterling earned his first professional contract with Liverpool in July 2012. The left-winger quickly established himself as one of the most important players in the team and looked destined to usher in a new era at Liverpool. Unfortunately for the Anfield faithful, Sterling had other plans, with him pledging his allegiance to the Reds’ title rivals Manchester City in the summer of 2015. He scored 23 goals and 18 assists in 129 games before joining Manchester City in a €63.7 million ($69.1 million) deal.

Sterling won 12 trophies — including four Premier League titles — at Manchester City over seven seasons before moving to Chelsea in a mega €56.2 million ($60.9 million) move. Sterling’s Chelsea career has been quite underwhelming, with the Englishman joining Arsenal on loan after just a couple of seasons. Before moving to the Emirates Stadium, the 29-year-old played 81 games for the West Londoners, scoring 19 times and providing 12 assists.

#3 Joe Cole

Joe Cole Could Not Make it at Liverpool

One of the finest attacking midfielders of his time, Joe Cole enjoyed a remarkable seven-year stay at Chelsea between 2003 and 2010. The former England international played 282 games for the Blues in all competitions, scoring 39 goals and providing 46 assists. He helped the Pensioners to nine trophies, including three Premier League titles and three FA Cups.

After spending the better part of the decade at Chelsea, Cole tried a new challenge in the summer of 2010, joining Liverpool as a free agent. Unfortunately, he could not settle down at the club and left (initially on loan) just a season later. He permanently moved to West Ham United in January 2013, with the Reds allowing him to leave for free. Before his exit, Cole played 42 games for the Anfield outfit, scoring five goals and providing three assists.

#2 Fernando Torres

Fernando Torres Helped Chelsea Win the Champions League in 2011-12

Fernando Torres epitomized grace during his three-and-a-half-year stay at Liverpool between July 2007 and January 2011. The Spaniard breezed past defenders like they were not there, excelled in the art of first-time finishing, and could split the backline with his passes as well. The Spaniard played 142 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 81 times and providing 19 assists. The 2007-08 Premier League season was Torres’ finest, as he scored 24 goals and provided four assists in 33 matches.

In January 2011, Torres made a shock move to Chelsea, with Liverpool accepting a €58.5 million ($63.4 million) bid for the center-forward. The switch to Stamford Bridge, however, did not suit him, as he lost his clinical touch in front of goal, missing some unmissable chances during his stay. Before permanently joining AC Milan in January 2015, Torres played 172 games for the Pensioners, scoring 45 goals and providing 31 assists. Although he was not nearly as decisive as the Blues had hoped, he played a crucial role in helping the West London club win the UEFA Champions League in the 2011-12 season. He scored three goals and provided five assists in 10 UCL games that season.

#1 Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah Has Been Liverpool’s Most Dependable Goalscorer

One of the finest non-English players to play their trade in the Premier League, Mohamed Salah entered the country through Chelsea in January 2014. In his debut season at Chelsea, he played 11 games for the Blues in all competitions, scoring twice and providing an assist. He got even fewer opportunities in 2014-15, featuring in just eight games across competitions before joining Fiorentina on loan in the January transfer window. He spent the 2015-16 season on loan at AS Roma before joining them permanently in the summer of 2016. Salah scored twice and claimed three assists in 19 games during his brief Chelsea stint.

A year after joining Roma, Salah joined Chelsea’s Premier League rivals Liverpool, and the rest, as they say, is history. Over the last seven years, Salah has emerged as the most consistent attacker in the Premier League, scoring sensational goals and providing stellar assists. He has played 257 games for the Reds, bagging 159 goals and 72 assists. Across competitions, Salah has 217 goals and 94 assists to his name in 359 games. He has helped the Merseysiders to one Premier League title and one UEFA Champions League trophy, among other trophies.