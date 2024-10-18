“I can’t really tell you why” – Chris Sutton Backs Manchester United to End Winless Streak Against Brentford

Former Celtic star Chris Sutton has predicted Manchester United will claim a 2-1 win over Brentford in their upcoming Premier League meeting. Sutton acknowledges that the Bees have been the better team, but thinks United will clinch a win simply because ” they have to.”

Looking to put an end to their five-game winless run in all competitions, Manchester United will welcome Brentford to Old Trafford for their Gameweek 8 clash on Saturday, October 19.

Having amassed their worst-ever tally of eight points in seven games, the Mancunians find themselves in 14th place in the Premier League rankings. Brentford, meanwhile, have claimed 10 points and sit in 11th place. Thomas Frank’s side have also scored considerably more goals than Erik ten Hag‘s outfit, with Saturday’s visitors netting 13 times as opposed to the hosts’ nine.

Chris Sutton Predicts Manchester United Win Against Brentford

All things considered, Brentford looks to be the favorite going into Saturday’s fixture, but Sutton has chosen to go against the flow. In his BBC column, the ex-Chelsea man wrote:

“I was at this game last season and Brentford scored early, but Scott McTominay found the net twice in stoppage time to nick a win for Manchester United when they did not deserve anything from the game.

“This time? Well, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag needs a win, with his side 14th in the table and the joint-second lowest scorers with five goals from seven league games. Logic tells me that, while Brentford are yet to pick up an away point so far, they are the better team, and have been the better team all season.”

Taking a light-hearted jibe at Statman Dave, he added:

“We also know the Bees still love an early goal, so they will probably take the lead again… but I just have a gut feeling that United will edge this one again, somehow.

“I can’t really tell you why, other than they have to, and also because Statman Dave said this would be 2-1 to Manchester United, so I am taking his advice. Hopefully, he is better with his predictions than he is with his stats.”

Sutton’s prediction: 2-1

Manchester United and Brentford have crossed paths 19 times so far, with the former winning 10, the latter six, and three games ending in a draw.