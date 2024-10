Caesars Virginia Announces Gordon Ramsay to Open Restaurant in Danville

Caesars Virginia announced Tuesday that multi-Michelin-starred chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay is set to open his first Virginia restaurant with the arrival of Ramsay’s Kitchen at the casino later this year.

Ramsay’s Kitchen at Caesars Virginia is inspired by Chef Ramsay’s travels abroad, global culinary journey

According to the news release, Ramsay’s Kitchen is inspired by Chef Ramsay’s travels abroad. The restaurant will take guests on a global culinary journey infused with flavors close to home.

“Caesars Virginia sets the standard for approachable luxury, and I’m so proud to open my first restaurant here inside this beautiful resort,” said Chef Ramsay.

“My longstanding partnership with Caesars has proven to be a fan favorite time and time again. I’m beyond excited to continue that here in the Commonwealth of Virginia by sharing my take on global cuisine.”

Guests will be able to enjoy signature dishes such as Chef Ramsay’s legendary Beef Wellington, delicious Crispy Skin Salmon, mouthwatering Pan Seared Scallops, or a 24-ounce Bone-In Ribeye.

Starters include Virginia Oysters, Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes, and Sticky Chicken Wings.

The dessert menu offers traditional British sweets, including Chef’s Signature Sticky Toffee Pudding. Modern favorites, such as Vanilla Mascarpone Cheesecake, are listed as well.

Ramsay’s Kitchen will be located adjacent to Hotel Registration steps off the casino floor

“Ramsay’s Kitchen brings an elevated dining option not just to our resort, but it brings a world-class option that the region hasn’t seen,” said Chris Albrecht, SVP & GM of Caesars Virginia.

“We’re so grateful that Chef Ramsay chose Caesars Virginia for his latest Ramsay’s Kitchen. … We look forward to introducing our guests to this phenomenal restaurant.”

Ramsay’s Kitchen will be located adjacent to Hotel Registration steps off the casino floor. The restaurant is expected to feature a modern ambiance with rich furnishings and a relaxed setting.

The design elements are meant to pay homage to the effortless sophistication of Gordon Ramsay’s personality and cooking style while providing a gastronomic trip around the world.

Ramsay’s Kitchen at Caesars Virginia will offer more than 250 seating options. This includes a private dining room and an outdoor patio with clear views of Danville’s historic Three Sisters smokestacks.

Per the news release, Ramsay’s Kitchen at Caesars Virginia is slated to open with the resort later this year. The restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Further details on Ramsay’s Kitchen and the resort’s offerings will be announced at a later date.