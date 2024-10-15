“He Is a Guy Who Deserves It Because He Is a fighter” – Neymar Backs Real Madrid Star Vinicius Jr. to Win the Ballon d’Or

Former Barcelona star Neymar has predicted Real Madrid No. 7 Vinicius Jr. will win the Ballon d’Or this month. The Al-Hilal ace believes his compatriot had a brilliant 2023-24 season and fully deserves to take home the coveted Golden Ball.

Neymar Thinks Real Madrid Star Vinicius Jr. Will Win Ballon d’Or 2025

Renowned soccer magazine France Football will present the most sought-after individual trophy in the sport, the Ballon d’Or, to last season’s best performer at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on October 28. It is the third season that the award will go to the best player of the last season (August 1, 2023–July 31, 2024) instead of the calendar year.

Real Madrid pair Vinicius Jr. and Jude Bellingham and Manchester City ace Rodri are the frontrunners for the award this season, with all three players delivering jaw-dropping performances throughout the 2023-24 season.

While many believe the race is too close to call this season, Neymar does not doubt that his compatriot will stand on the top step at the end of this month.

In an interview with Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, the 32-year-old said:

“He had a great season, he played a lot of games and I will be supporting him because he will definitely win the Ballon d’Or. I hope he returns to Brazil soon with the trophy, he is a guy who deserves it because he is a fighter, he suffered a lot throughout his life, he was able to exceed all expectations, he overcame all the criticism they made about him.”

Vinicius Jr. enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career in 2023-24. The jet-heeled winger played 39 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 24 times and providing 11 assists. His contributions helped Los Blancos to the La Liga title, the UEFA Champions League trophy, and the Supercopa de Espana.

Ederson Picks Compatriot Vinicius Jr. Ahead of Club Teammate Rodri

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson gets to enjoy both Vinicius Jr. and Rodri from close quarters but has a clear preference for the 2025 Ballon d’Or.

Speaking with TNT Sports Brazil, he said:

“I support Vinicius, he deserves it for everything he did last season. I don’t know how the vote is done. If it counts the season, the titles, the number of goals, the assists…

“I support Vinicius, also for Rodri and whoever wins it, it will be a deserved award, but I think Vini deserves it for everything he did in the Champions League, for everything he did last season, but if Rodri wins, I will also be happy.”

If Vinicius Jr. wins this October, he will become the first Brazilian player to win the award since Kaka in 2007.