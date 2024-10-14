Open in App
    “I don’t feel like I had the necessary opportunities” – Sergino Dest Says Former Barcelona Manager Xavi Was Not ‘Honest’ With Him

    By Sushan Chakraborty,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bQhuO_0w66QfGO00

    Former Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest has said former manager Xavi was not honest with him toward the end of his tenure in the Catalonian capital. Dest further added that the Spaniard did not give him the “necessary opportunities” to thrive at Barca.

    Dest joined Barcelona from Dutch powerhouse Ajax for a €21 million ($22.95 million) fee in October 2020. The United States Men’s National Team international got plenty of opportunities under Ronald Koeman in 2020-21, with him making 41 appearances and scoring three goals.

    During the 2021-22 season, there was a change of guard, with Xavi replacing Koeman at the helm. It was the beginning of the end for Dest, with him gradually losing his prominence in the team over the following months. He spent the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons on loan at AC Milan and PSV Eindhoven, respectively, before joining PSV in a permanent move earlier this summer.

    Sergino Dest Says Former Barcelona Boss Xavi Was Not Honest with Him

    In an interview with Spanish outlet Diario SPORT, Dest looked back on his time at Barcelona, and he did not shy away from revealing what he thought of Xavi.

    I don’t think he [Xavi] was honest with me,” Dest began.

    We had several conversations where he told me one thing, but then I doubted whether it was really true. In the summer, before going on holiday, he told me ‘I’m counting on you, don’t read the press’. And as soon as I got back, he told me ‘you have to go’.”

    Dest added that Xavi’s system kept him from playing his natural game.

    I wouldn’t say I regret it [time at Barca], because in the end, it wasn’t something that depended on me,” he continued.

    But I don’t feel like I had the necessary opportunities with Xavi. I felt like I had to play within limits, that I wasn’t myself. I wanted to join the attack, because that’s my greatest virtue, but he asked me not to go up.

    He concluded by adding:

    It was an incredible and wonderful experience. I will always carry Barca in my heart. It was a shame that it had to end like this because I felt I could still be useful to the club. But when a new coach arrives and has his ideas, you can’t change them.”

    Dest, who is currently recovering from an Anterior Cruciate Ligament tear, played 72 games for Barcelona in all competitions, scoring three times and providing four assists.

