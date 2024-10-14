Fabrizio Romano: PSG Star Not Happy With Current Situation, Juventus Could Capitalize

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has said Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Milan Skriniar is unhappy with his lack of opportunities under Luis Enrique this season. Unless things change dramatically in the coming days, Juventus could swoop in and try to prize the former Inter Milan defender away in the January transfer window.

Milan Skriniar Is Unhappy at PSG

Ligue 1 giants PSG signed Slovakian center-back Skriniar as a free agent last summer. The 29-year-old had spent the previous six seasons at Inter Milan and had established himself as one of the best in the business.

Skriniar struggled to be a regular under PSG manager Enrique in the 2023-24 season. He played 24 Ligue 1 games for the club last term, starting only 17 of them. There was the expectation that Skriniar and Enrique would sort out their undisclosed differences in the summer, but that did not turn out to be the case.

As per Gazzetta dello Sport, PSG, who had waited for a year to sign Skriniar, tried to sell the player in the summer transfer window. The defender, however, decided to stay put to try and win back his place back under Enrique. Unfortunately, things have not quite worked out for him, with the defender already regretting his decision to stay in the French capital.

In an early-October interview, he said:

“I’m fine. It is what it is, and I’m definitely not happy about it.

“The only thing I can influence is continue to train well and work hard. Of course, I lack minutes, but I try to make up for them with training.”

Juventus Could Capitalize on Skriniar Situation

Discussing the Skriniar saga in his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano said:

“It’s still early stages in this story but Milan Skriniar is not happy with his current situation at PSG regarding game time as the defender has played in just two matches this season for the French champions.

“If nothing changes at PSG, he would be open to leaving the club in January, but it will depend on PSG. If the Ligue 1 champions open the doors to a loan deal, Juventus could be interested in the former Inter center-back and as of right now, I’m not aware of bids from Premier League clubs.”

He concluded by adding:

“In my opinion, I don’t expect Skriniar to play much more at PSG as Luis Enrique has made his decision.”

Signing Skriniar could be an excellent move for Juventus, as they would gain a world-class defender with the experience of playing in Serie A. However, signing with the Bianconeri could take a toll on his popularity on the blue side of Milan.