Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol to Open Permanent Facility Nov. 14

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol in Virginia announced its grand opening date for its permanent facility on Wednesday. The company said that its grand opening will be on November 14. To celebrate, country music star Blake Shelton will perform at the Hard Rock Live entertainment venue.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol facility is 620,000 square feet, will feature 1,500 slot machines, 50 table games, etc.

“We are thrilled to open Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol,” said Jon Lucas, COO of Hard Rock International. “Hard Rock’s rich history fits perfectly with Bristol’s distinction as the ‘Birthplace of Country Music.’ Both the and the new hotel & casino are rooted in great music.

“With this property, Bristol — and the entire region — has a new major entertainment destination, filled with gaming, exciting food & beverage offerings, live entertainment, and world-class service for all visitors. Hard Rock is proud to open this amazing facility to serve the residents and visitors to the Tri-Cities area.”

According to the website, the new facility is 620,000 square feet area and will feature 1,500 slot machines, 50 table games, a sportsbook, 303 room hotel, dining, a 2,000-plus seat Hard Rock Live, and more.

Temporary casino has more than three million guests

Jim McGlothlin and Clyde Stacy, who partnered to recruit the casino, called the permanent facility’s opening “a pivotal milestone for the city of Bristol and our entire Tri-Cities region across Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.”

In addition to creating jobs and tax revenue, the casino “will serve as a catalyst to support other businesses in our region.” The casino already has more than three million guests in its temporary spot.

Bristol Casino delivers the legendary vibe of the Hard Rock brand, including gaming, entertainment, and exceptional food. Amplified service takes center stage to provide guests a memorable experience in the Old Dominion.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol is located at 500 Gate City Highway.