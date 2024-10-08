Report: Real Madrid Likely to Miss Out on Top Dani Carvajal Replacement

La Liga giants Real Madrid is reportedly interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) right-back Achraf Hakimi to replace injured Dani Carvajal. The deal, however, looks tricky, as the Moroccan is already discussing a new deal with the Ligue 1 holders.

Real Madrid Out of Natural Right-Backs After Horror Dani Carvajal Injury

Calamity struck during Real Madrid’s comfortable 2-0 win over Villarreal on Saturday, October 5. In injury time, Carvajal came together with Yeremy Pino, hurting his right leg in the process. The Spaniard tried to get on his feet after receiving initial treatment but failed to do so, ultimately getting stretchered off the field.

The following day, Real Madrid confirmed that he had “a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, a ruptured external collateral ligament, and a ruptured popliteus tendon in his right leg” and would undergo surgery. If the procedure goes well, the 2024 European Championship winner could return to action in the first quarter of the 2025-26 season.

With Carvajal gone, makeshift right-back Lucas Vazquez is the only option available for Real Madrid. If they cannot sign a natural full-back within January, Federico Valverde may have to play in that position from time to time.

PSG Ace Achraf Hakimi Could Be Impossible to Get for Los Blancos

Real Madrid, however, does plan to sign a new right-back, with reports crediting the club with a keen interest in PSG man Hakimi. The Moroccan came through Real Madrid academy and is one of Kylian Mbappe’s closest friends. So, Los Blancos have the right to feel good about their chances. Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, however, believes that their faith is misplaced, as Hakimi is looking forward to extending his stay in the French capital.

According to the aforementioned source, PSG see Hakimi as one of the key members of their squad and want to keep him during his peak years. To ensure that, PSG has been in talks with the player over a contract renewal and is reportedly close to the finish line. Les Parisiens could extend Hakimi’s stay for an additional four years, keeping him at the club until 2030. Considering the difficult relationship Los Merengues share with the French outfit, it would then be almost impossible for them to sign Hakimi.

Real Madrid must act fast to change Hakimi’s mind, but with Carvajal still in their plans, it is unlikely that the Moroccan international will risk leaving Paris.