NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

The overtime ending of Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway created an instant NASCAR Cup Series classic.

The Round of 12 event featured a three-machine overtime drag race to the start/finish line. It also had a late wreck featuring 23 cars, including eight postseason pilots, developed with five laps remaining in regulation. Another win by a non-playoff driver. This time, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. pulled off the feat by beating Brad Keselowski by 0.006 seconds and William Byron close behind to jumble the postseason standings.

Stenhouse, who led 19 laps, secured his fourth career win – all on superspeedways – by holding off Keselowski and Byron from the outside lane at the 2.66-mile tri-oval track.

At the time of the late major mele, two-time Cup champion Joey Logano’s No. 22 Ford went from contender to the junk pile.

“I don‘t think we could have done anything much different,” Logano said, per NASCAR.com. “We had the bottom working fairly well and by the time we got off (Turn) 2, the push from the 21 (Harrison Burton) that transferred to the six (Keselowski) that transferred to the 2 (Cindric) just at a bad angle. And off he went.‘‘

Among the playoff drivers caught up in the accident included Alex Bowman, who experienced two collisions Sunday, but managed a 16th-place finish, regular-season titleholder Tyler Reddick (P20) and Chase Elliott (P29),

Entering next Sunday’s Round of 12 finale at Charlotte Road Course, Byron is the lone driver to qualify for the Round of 8.

NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR national series events this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course (All Times ET):

Saturday

10 a.m.: Xfinity Series practice

11 a.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying

12:30 p.m.: Cup Series practice

2 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying

4 p.m.: Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BCBS race

Sunday

2 p.m.: Bank of America ROVAL 400 race

NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.