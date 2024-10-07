Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Sportscasting

    NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

    By Jeff Hawkins,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bS1Yg_0vxv4dV200

    The overtime ending of Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway created an instant NASCAR Cup Series classic.

    The Round of 12 event featured a three-machine overtime drag race to the start/finish line. It also had a late wreck featuring 23 cars, including eight postseason pilots, developed with five laps remaining in regulation. Another win by a non-playoff driver. This time, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. pulled off the feat by beating Brad Keselowski by 0.006 seconds and William Byron close behind to jumble the postseason standings.

    Stenhouse, who led 19 laps, secured his fourth career win – all on superspeedways – by holding off Keselowski and Byron from the outside lane at the 2.66-mile tri-oval track.

    At the time of the late major mele, two-time Cup champion Joey Logano’s No. 22 Ford went from contender to the junk pile.

    “I don‘t think we could have done anything much different,” Logano said, per NASCAR.com. “We had the bottom working fairly well and by the time we got off (Turn) 2, the push from the 21 (Harrison Burton) that transferred to the six (Keselowski) that transferred to the 2 (Cindric) just at a bad angle. And off he went.‘‘

    Among the playoff drivers caught up in the accident included Alex Bowman, who experienced two collisions Sunday, but managed a 16th-place finish, regular-season titleholder Tyler Reddick (P20) and Chase Elliott (P29),

    Entering next Sunday’s Round of 12 finale at Charlotte Road Course, Byron is the lone driver to qualify for the Round of 8.

    NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule

    Here is a list of NASCAR national series events this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course (All Times ET):

    Saturday

    • 10 a.m.: Xfinity Series practice
    • 11 a.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying
    • 12:30 p.m.: Cup Series practice
    • 2 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying
    • 4 p.m.: Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BCBS race

    Sunday

    • 2 p.m.: Bank of America ROVAL 400 race

    NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 Entry List

    Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

    • 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet
    • 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford
    • 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet
    • 4, Josh Berry, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford
    • 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet
    • 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford
    • 7, Justin Haley, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet
    • 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet
    • 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet
    • 10, Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford
    • 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota
    • 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford
    • 13, Shane van Gisbergen, Kaulig Racing, No. 13 Chevrolet
    • 14, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford
    • 15, Kaz Grala, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford
    • 16, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet
    • 17, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford
    • 18, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota
    • 19, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota
    • 20, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford
    • 21, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford
    • 23, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota
    • 23, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet
    • 24, Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet
    • 25, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford
    • 26, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford
    • 27, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford
    • 28, John Hunter Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet
    • 29, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet
    • 30, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota
    • 31, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet
    • 32, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet
    • 33, Corey LaJoie, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford
    • 34, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota
    • 35, Josh Bilicki, Power Source, No. 66 Ford
    • 36, Zane Smith, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet
    • 37, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet
    • 38, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet
    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 Odds, Predictions & Best Bets At Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course
    Sportscasting1 day ago
    NASCAR Cup Series Fans Reply To Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Overcoming Chaotic OT, Spoiling YellaWood 500 At Talladega Superspeedway
    Sportscasting2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel21 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena3 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Highest Paid NHL Goaltenders: Andrei Vasilevskiy Tops The List
    Sportscasting1 day ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza5 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Thursday Night Football Week 6: 49ers vs. Seahawks Picks, Predictions, & Best Player Prop Bets
    Sportscasting1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    A ‘favorable’ forecast after Elk Fire grows to 73,000 acres
    WyoFile1 day ago
    Florida Property Owner Faces Foreclosure Auction After $17.3 Million Court Defeat
    Akeena12 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile7 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 hours ago
    Cleburne Woman Charged with Fatal Stabbing of Father-in-Law
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Elk Fire destroys 2 homes, swells to 62,000 acres
    WyoFile1 day ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt25 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy