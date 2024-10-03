Report: Real Madrid Eyes 25-Year-Old as Alternative to Trent Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid could reportedly go after Tottenham Hotspur right-back Pedro Porro if they fail to land Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold next summer. Spurs are supposedly fearful that they might lose the 25-year-old if Los Blancos table a suitable offer.

Reigning European champions Real Madrid has one of the best squads in the business. However, thanks to their insatiable desire for success, they cannot fathom the idea of staying content with what they have. After adding Kylian Mbappe to attack in July and building a star-studded midfield featuring the likes of Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Fede Valverde, Los Merengues are eyeing to bulk up their defense next summer.

Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies is reportedly one of their top targets and is likely to move to the Santiago Bernabeu after running down his contract in June 2025. Madrid is also interested in a right-back and has identified Liverpool man Alexander-Arnold as a person of interest. Like Davies, Alexander-Arnold also sees his contract expire on June 30, 2025.

Liverpool has been working hard to get Alexander-Arnold to sign a new contract, but things have not yet worked out. In a recent interview, Alexander-Arnold said he had not yet signed a new deal with the Reds, adding that his ambition to win major trophies would greatly influence his next career move.

Real Madrid Eye Move For Pedro Porro

According to reports from CaughtOffside, Real Madrid plan to go after Alexander-Arnold next summer, but he is not the only player on their radar. In case Alexander-Arnold signs a contract extension with the Reds and becomes unattainable, Los Blancos could go after Tottenham man Porro.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti reportedly admires Porro and believes he could be a worthy alternative to Alexander-Arnold. Although it is not certain, a €65 million ($71.8 million) fee could convince the Lilywhites to sell their coveted defender to Real Madrid.

Porro has been at Tottenham since joining from Sporting CP for a €40 million fee in July 2023. The Spain international (3 caps) has so far played 60 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring eight times and providing 10 assists. Porro’s contract with the club expires on June 30, 2028.