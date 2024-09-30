Open in App
    Sean Woodson vs. Edson Barboza Targeted for Featherweight Fight in December

    By garrettkerman,

    2 days ago
    The 145-pound division heats up as the UFC sets its sights on a December showdown between rising prospect Sean Woodson (12-1-1) and the ever-dangerous Edson Barboza (24-12). According to sources close to RG.org, both fighters have inked their contracts and are primed to clash in a pivotal matchup with major ranking implications.

    Woodson, the towering 6’2″ featherweight, has been on a tear lately. Since a split draw with Luis Saldana in 2022, he’s rattled off five consecutive wins, culminating in a dominant unanimous decision victory over veteran Alex Caceres in his last outing. This win marked the biggest of his career and earned him a well-deserved shot at a ranked opponent.

    The December fight will be Woodson’s toughest test yet. Standing across the octagon will be Edson Barboza, a legend in the making. “Junior” has carved his name into UFC history by facing the absolute best in both the lightweight and featherweight divisions. While a championship belt has eluded him throughout his illustrious 30-fight UFC career, his resume speaks volumes.

    Barboza has shared the octagon with former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim champion Justin Gaethje, emerging victorious in thrilling wars against fellow contenders like Dan Hooker, Paul Felder, Beneil Dariush, and Anthony Pettis. Though he’s fallen short of championship glory, Barboza’s legacy as a fearless warrior who delivers highlight-reel knockouts is undeniable.

    However, Barboza’s recent form has been mixed. Despite winning two of his last three bouts, he fell to the surging Lerone Murphy in a main-event clash at UFC Vegas 92. This upcoming matchup with Woodson presents “Junior” with a vital opportunity to regain his footing and maintain his position as a gatekeeper to the featherweight division’s top 15.

    While a title shot might seem out of reach at this stage of Barboza’s career, a win against Woodson would undoubtedly propel him back into the win column and silence any doubters about his fighting spirit.

    For Woodson, the stakes are even higher. This fight represents a chance to etch his name among the featherweight elite. A victory over a decorated veteran like Barboza would send shockwaves through the division and catapult him into the spotlight.

    Stylistically, this fight promises fireworks. Woodson, known for his rangy striking and sharp counterpunching, will look to utilize his height and reach advantage against Barboza’s powerful leg kicks and devastating spinning attacks. Both fighters possess the potential to end the fight with a single punch or kick, making this a matchup fight fans won’t want to miss.

    With the calendar year winding down, the UFC is setting the stage for a potential Fight of the Night contender. As the official date and location are yet to be announced, one thing is certain: Sean Woodson and Edson Barboza are locked in for a battle that guarantees excitement inside the octagon.

