Joe Flacco Helps Colts Defeat Steelers: Encouraging Loss For Pittsburgh

Joe Flacco, yes, Joe Flacco entered the game for the Indianapolis Colts when Anthony Richardson got injured and Flacco helped lead the Colts to a week 4 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to CBS Sports’ Aditi Kinkhabwala, who covered the game for CBS, Richardson left the game with a hip injury.

In a funny postgame interview with Kinkhabwala, Flacco stated “Anthony Richardson’s mom is 8 days older than I am, so there’s no chance in the world he thinks I’m cool.”

Joe Flacco went 16/26 for 168 passing yards and two passing TDs. Jonathan Taylor had 88 rushing yards on 21 carries and had a rushing TD. Michael Pittman Jr. had six catches for 113 receiving yards.

Despite losing to Joe Flacco and the Colts, this game was an encouraging loss for the Steelers, if there is such a thing.

Despite Losing, It Was An Encouraging Game For The Pittsburgh Steelers

Even though the Steelers lost to a Joe Flacco led Colts team, it was still an encouraging game for the Steelers.

Pittsburgh looked sluggish from the start, a typical performance under Mike Tomlin in a game in which mostly everyone thought the Steelers would win.

On the first drive of the game, the Colts marched down the field and scored a TD. Then on Pittsburgh’s first drive, they were moving the ball before committing a 15-yard unnecessary roughness call to move them out of field goal range. Pittsburgh’s defense then let the Colts once again march down the field and scored a TD on their second drive.

The defense will not play this poorly again. They could not get off the field on third down and struggled to get a pass rush. For some reason, the Steelers kept putting a linebacker on Jeremy Downs on third down, and he was able to convert a bunch of third downs. Downs had eight catches, 82 receiving yards, and a receiving TD.

The reason this game was encouraging for the Steelers is because of how efficient the offense was and how easily they were able to move the ball on a depleted Colts’ defense. Justin Fields made numerous plays to keep the Steelers in the game. He went 22/34 for 312 passing yards, one passing TD, 55 rushing yards, and two rushing TDs but had a costly fumble.

George Pickens had his first 100-yard game of the season. Pat Freiermuth had five catches, 57 receiving yards, and a receiving TD.

The offense looked good and the defense will not play this poorly often. The defense will have a bad game or two here and there but this defense is too talented to continue this performance.

Expect a big performance from the Steelers’ defense in week 5 at home in a primetime contest on Sunday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys.

If this offense can continue its momentum and Fields continues to improve, this will be a dangerous Steelers team.

Despite losing to Joe Flacco and the Colts, Pittsburgh should feel good about their season outlook after a strong offensive performance.