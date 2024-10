“Where’s the pride man?” – Rio Ferdinand Slams Manchester United After ‘Terrible’ Performance Against Tottenham Hotspu

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has strongly criticized Erik ten Hag’s side following their 3-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday, September 29. The loss saw Man Utd slip to 12th place in the league standings, with them now sitting six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea after six games.

Manchester United Suffers Third Premier League Defeat

Following their goalless draw with Crystal Palace on Matchday 5, the Old Trafford faithful expected the hosts to return to winning ways in the clash with Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham. Unfortunately, Brennan Johnson’s opener in the third minute showed that United was not quite up for the challenge. Things went from bad to worse in the 42nd minute as Bruno Fernandes picked up a direct red card for a rash challenge on James Maddison.

Down to 10 men, United could not cope with Spurs’ relentless pressure in the second half. Dejan Kulusevski (47′) and Dominic Solanke (77′) added a goal each to seal a comfortable 3-0 win for the Lilywhites.

Rio Ferdinand Rants After “Terrible” Loss to Tottenham Hotspur

After the game, Ferdinand took to X (formerly Twitter) to rant his heart out. He began by saying (via The Daily Mail):

“We’ll get to the red card in a minute but Van de Ven ran through the whole team and I look at it, happened midweek as well.

“Where’s the pride man? I just don’t know. That fight don’t seem where it should be. The Bruno red card I think is p*** poor as well. I think it’s a p*** poor red card.”

Elaborating on the red card incident, the former center-back added:

“In no day and age should that ever be a red card. A straight red card? No way, I can’t have it.

“But do not let that distract from the fact that we were terrible. We were an embarrassment today. The red card shouldn’t be an excuse for anybody at Man Utd now. It shouldn’t be an excuse for anyone at the football club.”

The former England international wrapped up by saying:

“We were terrible. We were terrible to watch. It was a terrible kind of representation of who were are and what we are right now.

“Giving the ball away constantly. I’m ranting here but I can’t help it. I’ve sat and watched the game and just thought what the hell are we?”

Man Utd will return to Premier League action with a tricky trip to fifth-placed Aston Villa on Sunday, October 6.