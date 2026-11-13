After an unusually warm fall, it looks like West Michigan is finally getting a taste of winter. Temperatures are dropping, and we could even see our first snowflakes of the season this weekend!

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With the chillier weather moving through, the timing is pretty great for a new restaurant serving up steaming bowls of pho and other hearty comfort food. Pho Xa has officially opened inside the Grand Rapids Downtown Market, bringing traditional Vietnamese flavors and some creative menu additions to the Market Hall.

The opening aligns perfectly with next week’s debut of the fourth annual Grand Rapids Christkindl Markt. Featuring more than 60 artisan gift and food vendors, festive entertainment, and private heated Alpenglobes, the outdoor holiday village gives downtown visitors another great dining option just steps away.

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My family and I visit the Christkindl Markt every year. Between browsing the vendor stalls andsipping festive drinks, it has become one of our favorite December traditions. After spending time out in the cold, a big bowl of hot pho sounds like the ideal way to warm up!

Pho Xa Brings Traditional Vietnamese Flavors to Grand Rapids

From the team behind Rák Thai, owners Blon and Christine Hang have opened Pho Xa with a menu built around traditional Vietnamese flavors and a few creative twists.

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The main attraction is the pho, made with beef house broth, rice noodles, fresh onions, and cilantro. You can grab a seat at the pho bar and order one of the signature bowls or build your own, mixing and matching proteins and toppings to your liking.

The O.G. Bowl comes loaded with thinly sliced brisket, meatballs, and rare shaved ribeye for $17. If you have a hard time choosing just one protein, The Big Boss might be more your speed. It includes all five options: brisket, meatballs, tendon, shank, and rare shaved ribeye for $20.

You can also customize your bowl with additional proteins, including brisket, meatballs, tendon, shank, and shaved ribeye.

Banh Mi, Phoutine Fries, and Other Pho Xa Menu Favorites

Pho isn’t the only thing on the menu at Pho Xa. The restaurant also serves Vietnamese banh mi sandwiches on toasted baguettes, with several options to choose from.

The O.G. Stack is a traditional cold-cut sandwich filled with headcheese, pork loaf, house paté, mayo, cucumber, pickled daikon and carrots, cilantro, and jalapeños. The Chick Magnet features teriyaki chicken, while the Pho-rench Dip takes things in a different direction with thinly sliced brisket, cilantro, onions, and bone marrow butter. It even comes with pho jus for dipping.

You’ll also find a few things worth ordering to share, including crispy chicken skin served with sweet chili sauce, fried spring rolls, and phoutine fries.

For something to drink, the Vietnamese coffee is a cold brew made with sweetened condensed milk. You can add a flavored foam topping in vanilla, ube, or matcha.