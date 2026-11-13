Marc Ryan fills in for Doug Karsch alongside Scott Anderson and producer Khang to tackle this week’s edition of “NFL Questions” on 97.1 The Ticket. First, the crew roasts the Cincinnati Bengals’ front office as the most inept in football after GM Duke Tobin backed out of an Arnold Ebiketie trade because he didn’t know it would cost them a compensatory pick—and then forced head coach Zac Taylor to fall on the sword at the podium.