The Red Wings aren’t budging on Dylan Larkin.

When Larkin decided two weeks ago to sit out until the team honors his trade request, Red Wings interim GM Shawn Horcoff said, “I am prepared to wait as long as necessary to make sure the return that we get is something that is good for the Red Wings overall.”

He’s sticking to his word.

The Wild, who have been Larkin’s hottest pursuers all along, have offered 22-year-old forward Danila Yurov and three first-round picks for Detroit’s former captain, according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman. Horcoff apparently isn’t impressed.

Larkin has expanded his original trade list from three teams to 10, and the Red Wings have asked him to widen it further to help facilitate a trade. In that regard, Larkin isn’t budging.

After attending the GM meetings earlier this week in Toronto, Friedman reported Tuesday that, “As it stands right now, Larkin has not increased his list. (Horcoff)’s got an offer from Minnesota there, which we believe is Yurov and three firsts. I think the challenge is a lot of those teams on that list can’t do it (meet Detroit’s asking price) or aren’t doing it. So unless he’s willing to expand, I think we’re kind of stuck right now.”

Wild GM Bill Guerin tried to remove Yurov’s name from trade speculation a couple days later, saying Thursday, “I know there are reports out there that we’ve offered him up, but nobody knows what I’ve offered, except Detroit.”

If Horcoff were inclined to accept a future-oriented package for Larkin, he might have already sent him to Minnesota. But as Horcoff said two weeks ago, “The goal is to get players that can help us right away.”

“But at the same time, the vision and the ultimate goal is the long-term success of the organization,” Horcoff added. “I’m open to all different kinds of deals and really, we’re just trying to find something that is a fair return for someone of Dylan’s caliber. He’s a heck of a player, on a good contract.”

Yurov would help the Red Wings right now, but likely not in a substantial way. While a promising player, Yurov is currently a middle-six forward for the Wild with six goals and seven points in 20 games this year. A former first-round pick, he had 12 goals and 27 points in 73 games last season as a rookie. He might grow into a strong No. 2 center.

Fact is, Minnesota traded its best young assets last year for Quinn Hughes, including defenseman Zeev Buium.

Meanwhile, the picks the Red Wings would be getting from the Wild would likely come late in the first round. Those rarely turn into players on Larkin’s level.

Horcoff went on to say that removing Larkin from the picture for the Red Wings with five seasons remaining on his deal makes him “difficult to replace.” The team was banking on building around him, not without him.

“So I think it’s important for me to be open to all areas, whether it’s prospects and picks and players,” Horcoff said. “But I am doing my best to try to help this group that we have here now in the immediate future if we can.”