Sometimes, while you’re scrolling on the internet, the comments can be even better than the video you just watched, especially when you discover that everybody agrees with one another.

I stumbled upon one of those videos.

A Lansing TikTok With Horror Movie Energy

Nomad’s Animal Encounter’s spooky presentation has viewers joking that the call may be coming from inside the house.

For context, Lansing police are examining possible connections among five River Trail deaths but have not confirmed a serial killer.

READ MORE:Woman Goes Viral For Talking About Michigan’s Hell Bridge Murders

Enter a dark background, shadows across the creator’s face, and a stare that could probably get him a callback for a new horror movie.

TikTok Comments Become the Main Attraction

The comments immediately took over, and they didn’t disappoint.

“Bro, is it you?”

That comment racked up more than 325,000 likes. Another viewer wrote, “Sir. Are you reporting live from the scene?”

Sometimes the internet needs to take a breath; other times, you open the comments and immediately understand what may give some people the wrong impression.

“That’s a lot of very specific information and not a lot of blinking.”

The Creator Responds to a Mock Portrait

One commenter even posted a mock suspect portrait that resembled the creator, with one notable addition: a mustache.

The creator’s response was great:

“I don’t have a mustache.”

The Follow-Up Video Brings More Blinking Jokes

Ironically, the creator saw the comments and went online to address viewers saying that “they didn’t feel comfortable being a part of this documentary.”

Now, the humor might be lost on me; however, he does say, “I am a person too, after all. Even if I do turn out to be your neighborhood serial killer.”

After saying that, he turns the camera to somebody standing in front of him. His only further comment was, “And I apparently don’t blink a lot. Sorry about that. I’ll try to blink more in the future.”

A commenter on the updated video said, “So let’s go back to no blinking. I hate it, but I hated the forced slow alien blinking more.”

I don’t know. I think he is innocent, but his vibes are saying otherwise. What do you think? Also, keep in mind. His other videos are shot during the day, where you can see his full face.

(This content creator is based in Oklahoma, not Michigan. So unless he’s flying in… my money is on no. He uses the funds raised on apps to generate money for his buisness.)