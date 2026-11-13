If your Sunday plans involve firing up the side-by-side and heading into the woods, you might want to check the clock first. Michigan’s firearm deer season opens Sunday, Nov. 15, and it comes with a couple of hours in the morning and afternoon when ORV riders have to stay out of areas open to public hunting.

When Are ORVs Restricted During Michigan Deer Season?

Nathaniel Hutcheson on Unsplash

The Michigan DNR says you can’t ride an ORV or snowmobile in areas open to public hunting from 7 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. every day through Nov. 30. You probably won’t have to worry about the snowmobile part unless Michigan decides to dump a foot of snow on us before Thanksgiving. Which, let’s be honest, could happen.

If you’re taking the side-by-side out, that gives you a window between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., as long as your route is open to ORVs.

Are There Exceptions to Michigan’s Deer Season ORV Rules?

Vikram Singh on Unsplash

Yep, there are a few. If you’re riding on private property and the owner says it’s cool, you’re good. Same goes if you’re using your ORV to get to or from a home or deer camp that a regular vehicle can’t get to.

The DNR also makes exceptions for emergencies, hunters and anglers who qualify for disability exceptions, and street-legal vehicles on roads that can handle regular car traffic.

And if you get a deer on state land, you can use your ORV to haul it out. Just keep it at 5 mph or less and take the shortest route you’re allowed to ride.

If you’re heading out to hunt, catch up on Michigan’s quiet period rules and what changed for deer season this year.

Click here to view photo gallery

Click here to view photo gallery

Click here to view photo gallery