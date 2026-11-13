While Michigan deer camps have plenty of traditions, “It shot just fine in 1997″ should not be one of them.

Michigan’s New Deer Rifle Rules

Regular firearm season runs November 15-30. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) eliminated the Limited Firearms Deer Zone effective September 12, 2026, allowing legal bottleneck rifles across the Lower Peninsula. Southern hunters previously could use shotguns, muzzleloaders, and qualifying straight-wall rifles.

How Far Can Rifle Bullets Travel?

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Ammunition safety guidance warns that a .30-06 bullet can travel more than three miles under maximum-range conditions.

Those examples aren’t universal maximums or recommended shooting distances. Loads and conditions matter. Previously legal straight-wall rifles and modern slugs also travel far.

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That said, your property line isn’t an invisible, bulletproof fence.

Positively identify your deer and everything beyond it. Locate homes, roads, livestock, and other hunters before squeezing the trigger. Require a safe backstop that will stop the bullet. Brush isn’t one. Pass on uncertain shots.

Check Michigan Hunting Heirlooms Before Opening Day

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Before Grandpa’s rifle, that hasn’t seen the light of day for decades, leaves the closet, have a qualified gunsmith inspect it if its condition or maintenance history is uncertain. Once cleared as safe, test-fire and verify its sights at a proper range using the correct ammunition.

“It worked when Dad used it” is a memory, not a safety inspection.

Treat every firearm as loaded, control the muzzle, keep your finger off the trigger until ready to shoot, and wear hunter orange as your outermost layer, visible from all sides.

Everybody coming home matters more than filling a tag.