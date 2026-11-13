It has been a tough year for Michigan football fans. The U of M team just lost to arch rival Michigan State, a no-no in Michigan football, 15 to 6 Saturday night.

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They were almost shutout if not for a late 4th quarter touchdown. They missed the extra point.

First year Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham is certainly in the hot seat. He is staying, but not his offensive coordinator.

👇 BELOW: MICHIGAN FOOTBALL WAS A LOT BETTER A FEW YEARS AGO! 👇

After the Saturday night game and studying game film Whittingham said he knew it was time to make the big change and made the call to fire offensive coordinator Jason Beck. The Wolverines offense has be ranked at the bottom of the pile in in major college football and nobody is used to that.

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The Wolverines disappointing season, they are 5-4, and only 2-4 in the Big Ten, are now facing the horrible prospect of not being bowl eligible with three big games remaining.

What a mountain they have to climb with three ranked teams facing them. They play at No. 18 Oregon (6-3, 3-2) on Saturday, return home to face No. 4 UCLA and travel to match up with rival and 21st-ranked Ohio State.

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SO WHAT IS NEXT?

Jim Harding was named as interim offensive coordinator for the rest of the season and acknowledged the staff lacks coaches with play-calling experience. Not a good sign.

And what about a starting quarterback?

Not sure because Whittingham won’t name a starting quarterback for the upcoming game against the Ducks. Tommy Carr replaced Bryce Underwood in a comeback win against Penn State but now both are struggling.

The U of M skies are pretty cloudy at the moment. Let’s see what happens Saturday!