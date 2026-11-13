In the 1960s and 70s, taxi cabs in every city were instantly recognizable. Big grilles, round lights, looong bodies, and that signature checkered line along the side. Checker Motor Corp. made these cabs, and while they’re synonymous with big city life, they weren’t from NYC or Chicago.

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Instead, Checker Motor Corp. was headquartered in Kalamazoo and became hugely successful because of its durability, spreading across the country. However, the cars declined in popularity in the 70s, with the final one rolling off the manufacturing line in 1982.

Photos used with permission from GR Auto Gallery

However, they’ve retained their charm, and recently one of these Checker cabs was listed for sale in fantastic condition ; it’s one of the more unique versions.

1967 Aerobus Airport Shuttle For Sale

This 1967 Aerobus , with only 18,216 miles, is currently for sale at GR Auto Gallery for $13,900. It is even more unique than the iconic Model A8 and A12 that dominated city streets, as this Aerobus model is a “limousine-style shuttle” that carried people and their luggage to the airport. This car still bears its airport signage.

Photos used with permission from GR Auto Gallery

The vehicle is in great shape and still shows some of the original owner’s character. A sign on the back of the passenger seat headrest still has a sign asking passengers not to engage with the driver unless “you give him money or food”, as well as politely asking them not to “rob or shoot” the bus driver.

Photos used with permission from GR Auto Gallery

It’s cool to see such a unique vehicle in such great condition and with low miles, especially one that was primarily used for shuttling. If you’re interested in purchasing this vehicle, check out the listing on GR Auto Gallery, or you can learn more about Checker taxi cabs here.